GeoVax (GOVX) Stock Pops Ahead of July 18 Catalyst

Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock is jumping on Tuesday as investors in GOVX prepare for a catalyst on July 18.
That’s when Geovax Labs will hold a presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. That’s set to start at noon Eastern time on Thursday with chairman and CEO David Dodd hosting.
Dodd will be answering questions during the presentation. Those interested can submit questions early by sending them to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com. There will also be a live stream of the presentation that users can register for at this link.
Even if investors can’t watch the event live, they can catch up on it later. A webcast of the event will be available on the EmergingGrowth.com website and the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel.
How This Affects GOVX Stock
Investors appear to have high hopes for this presentation and that could make it a positive catalyst for GOVX shares. That means traders will want to keep an eye on Geovax Labs to see how this affects its shares that day.
As for today, shares of GOVX stock are up 8.5% as of Tuesday afternoon. That comes with some 3.5 million shares traded. This is above its daily average trading volume of about 3 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.