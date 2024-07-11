Get Ready: The Broadcom Stock Split Happens Tomorrow

Tomorrow marks the next big event of Stock Split Summer 2024. Tech sector conglomerate Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is preparing to enact a 10-for-1 stock split. After a year of impressive growth, this makes a lot of sense for the company, which has benefited significantly from the artificial intelligence (AI) gold rush that has overtaken markets over the past two years.
Now, new investors will have the chance to buy into this high-growth tech leader once it begins trading on a split-adjusted basis. Broadcom’s decision follows a stock split from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) that took place last month.
Broadcom Stock Split: What to Expect
As noted, Broadcom has enjoyed a year of strong, steady growth, mostly due to its AI exposure. The company is vast and multifaceted, with products that include semiconductors and infrastructure software. With gains of more than 91% over the past year, it has become one of the biggest winners of the AI boom. Now, as the Broadcom stock split approaches, AVGO is reaching $1700 per share. With that in mind, it seems an opportune time to split the stock.
It is important to note that Broadcom has plenty of strong selling points that the stock split won’t change. It has done an excellent job adapting to a quickly changing tech sector that is ripe with opportunity. As one Seeking Alpha contributor reports:
“The company continues executing its strategy around incorporating VMWare into its portfolio of assets, with recent notable upgrades to the VMWare Cloud Foundation. Rumors around the AI chip development in cooperation with ByteDance suggest that the company is seeking new ways to expand its AI exposure. Broadcom’s dominance in data center networking and accelerated R&D investments highly likely mean that the company will be able to capitalize on aggressive data center spending from cloud giants.”
Why It Matters
These factors put AVGO in an excellent position to continue rising after the Broadcom stock split. Wall Street sentiment is extremely favorable toward the company, and it is only improving. Analyst Hans Mosesmann of Rosenblatt Securities recently raised his price target from $1,500 to $2,400, implying an upside of more than 42%. Out of 23 analysts, 22 currently maintain buy ratings ahead of the split. This means that experts believe it will quickly rebound once it begins trading on a split-adjusted basis.
For investors, it may make the most sense to wait until after the Broadcom stock split before making a bet on it. But there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic that its strong growth will continue in the coming months. The AI arms race has taken it to new heights, and it is likely to continue doing so throughout 2024.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient held a long position in NVDA stock. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA.