Loop Capital Just Raised Its Price Target on Nvidia (NVDA) Stock

Following a rough outing last week, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) got the new week off to a bright start with a significant jump higher. Bolstering sentiment was a pair of analyst price target upgrades, reflecting confidence in the underlying technology powerhouse. Specifically, the upcoming launch of the Blackwell graphics processing unit should serve as a major growth catalyst for Nvidia stock.
According to a report by StreetInsider, Loop Capital raised its price target on NVDA to $175. Previously, the price-per-share forecast sat at $120. Here, experts cited artificial intelligence (AI) as a catalyst to spark material upside relative to consensus expectations for sales and earnings.
Adding to the optimism for Nvidia stock, Piper Sandler reaffirmed its “overweight” rating on NVDA earlier Monday. In addition, the research arm’s experts lifted their price forecast to $140 from $120. Bullish expectations for the semiconductor giant’s July quarter and guidance for the October report inspired the upgrade.
Per TipRanks, Nvidia is tentatively scheduled to release its fiscal second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 28. On average, analysts are looking for earnings per share of 64 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company delivered EPS of 27 cents, beating the consensus view of 21 cents.
Blackwell in Focus as Nvidia Stock Rockets Higher
Fundamentally, the star of the show centered on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture. Notably, Piper Sandler experts anticipate continued robust demand from cloud service providers (or CSPs), enterprises and sovereign entities. Specifically, the B100 and B200 — both discrete accelerators under Blackwell — may see demand significantly outrun supply.
The investment bank believes that the intense enthusiasm for Nvidia’s processors can lead to the company reporting more than $2 billion in sales in Q2. “In our view, NVDA continues to be a premier player in the accelerated compute and gen AI end market,” Piper analysts stated in a research note.
From Loop Capital’s perspective, analysts laid out a roadmap of financial expectations, largely driven by generative AI. “Specifically, Data Center revenue potential of ($215B – $240B, vs Street of $145B) and Compute Revenue (GPU) of $200B – $225B (Street at $132B). We see EPS potential of $5.30 – $6.00 vs Street of $3.76,” the experts mentioned in their research note.
What’s more, Loop also believes that NVDA has the potential to hit the seven million data center GPUs milestone in fiscal year 2026. If so, Nvidia stock may not be done with its stratospheric growth.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA.