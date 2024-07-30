Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Falls as Investors Brace for Big Tech Earnings, FOMC Decision

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is sliding today ahead of some major potential catalysts. Indeed, investors are clearly anxious ahead of tech earnings from the likes of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and fellow chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) as well as the all-important rate-cut decision tomorrow.
What do you need to know about NVDA stock lately?
Well, after carrying the stock market over the first six months of the year, Nvidia is in the midst of a correction. NVDA is down more than 15% over the past month as investors capture profits after riding the stock’s more than 100% gains year-to-date (YTD). NVDA is currently trading at its lowest level since late May.
Aside from the company’s August earnings report, this week may prove the strongest indicator of what’s to come for the chip stock.
Interest rates remain one of the biggest headwinds for highly leveraged, growth-centric tech stocks of which Nvidia is the kingpin. While most traders have already priced in no change to rates this month, they’ll be watching closely for any hint at what’s to come in September. Many analysts believe the Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates at the September policy meeting. Depending on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tone this week, these hopes may either be confirmed or crushed.
NVDA Stock Slides Ahead of Crucial Earnings
Nvidia fans are also closely watching Microsoft’s fourth-quarter earnings report due later this afternoon. There has been recent buzz that some tech companies have been pursuing chips from non-Nvidia sources. This includes Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which has apparently been training its new artificial intelligence (AI) models on Google-designed semiconductors, according to a new research paper.
As such, investors will be closely watching the Windows company to see its progress in the AI space — and whether Nvidia will play a role in the venture.
AMD also reports earnings later this evening. As a fellow chipmaker, the company’s financial results will likely reflect onto the state of the industry as a whole which, of course, includes Nvidia.
NVDA stock is down more than 5.5% heading to the bell today as investors recalibrate their holdings of the mega-cap company.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua held LONG positions in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.