Time to Go: 3 Companies Who Should Ditch Their CEOs Immediately

On July 15, after two years in the top job, UK luxury brand Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) fired CEO Jonathan Akeroyd. While I doubt Akeroyd is a contender for the worst CEOs of all time list, his tenure there was much shorter than the average tenure of 8.9 years for S&P 500 chief executives.
I don’t follow Burberry closely enough to know why Akeroyd was sacked. It didn’t help that its revenues fell, and it lost money in the first half of 2024.
What qualifies someone for the worst CEOs list? Well, declining revenue and a lack of profits will do it. Bad acquisitions count. So, too, does a poor job of delivering long-term returns for shareholders. As for excessive compensation, it only seems to matter if the first three points are in play.
Yale Insights published a story in January that said Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff was one of the best CEOs in 2023, while Ryan Cohen, head of GameStop (NYSE:GME), was one of the worst.
More than halfway through 2024, here are three companies that ought to ditch their CEOs.
Ventas (VTR)
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns healthcare-related real estate. Its CEO is Debra Cafaro. She has held the top job since March 1999 and added the Chairman’s role in January 2003.
Cafaro was hired to rescue the REIT, and she did. However, the REIT’s stock performance wasn’t good during her tenure. Over the past 25 years and four months, VTR stock has generated a cumulative return of 766%, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.
That’s not a terrible performance, but it must be noted that all of these gains were achieved before May 2012, so it’s gone sideways for the past 12 years.
I recommended Ventas stock in June 2018. As I noted, she increased the REIT’s market capitalization from $200 million in 1999 to $25 billion in June 2018, a CAGR of 27%.
At 66, it’s time to find someone younger to run the business. She could remain Chairman while somebody else works on boosting its share price.
Nike (NKE)
Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock has lost 33% of its value in 2024. CEO John Donahoe, the athletic footwear giant hired in January 2020, is struggling to keep the company growing.
At the end of June, it reported Q4 2024 results that included sales guidance for 2025, saying they will be down 4-6% in 2025. Analysts have abandoned it in droves since. Today, it’s a Moderate Buy (15 buy ratings), down from Strong Buy (21 buy ratings) a month ago.
“Management credibility is severely challenged and potential for C-level regime change adds further uncertainty,” CNBC reported Stifel analyst Jim Duffy’s comments after the release of its poor earnings.
Except for the March 2020 correction, NKE stock hasn’t traded lower in Donahoe’s 55-month tenure. Considering he is the 33rd highest-paid S&P 500 in 2023 at $33.8 million, that’s not a flattering juxtaposition.
At 64, it’s time to give someone else a try.
GameStop (GME)
GameStop bulls will consider my words heresy, especially since its shares are up 44% in 2024. However, I don’t think Ryan Cohen is CEO material for a video game retailer badly needing a makeover.
To make matters worse, he’s been greenlit to buy other stocks with the company’s $4 billion cash hoard. Naturally, the board’s going to let him stick around to see some of his bets play out.
Cohen first became involved in GameStop in August 2020 and became its CEO in September 2024. Since then, the co-founder of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) has invested in GME stock, which has increased by nearly 2,000%.
Why ditch someone responsible for this move?
If the board doesn’t hire someone who knows how to turn its core business around, in five years, there will be nothing but stocks left as assets. With an enterprise value of $10.4 billion, 318x its EBITDA, it is valued like a tech stock rather than a down-on-its-luck video game retailer.
On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.