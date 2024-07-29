Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Stock Pops Another 39%

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is on the rise Monday as the company’s shares have been volatile the last few days of trading.
Initially, shares of TIVC stock were pushed higher by a patent update. That saw the company’s stock get a massive boost during normal trading hours on Thursday. This came alongside heavy trading of its shares.
Following that rally, shares of TIVC stock gave up some of those gains on Friday. However, now the stock is climbing higher again on Monday with some 68 million shares traded. To put that in perspective, Tivic Health Systems’ daily average trading volume is about 2.9 million shares.
What’s Behind Today’s TIVC Rally?
The only recent news concerning Tivic Health Systems comes from equity research firm Best Growth Stocks. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide insight into stock potential. It posted an analysis today on what the latest patent news means for the company.
Tivic Health Systems’ rally today has shares of TIVC stock up 38.9% as of Monday morning. Even so, the company’s shares are still down 64.8% since the start of the year. It’s also down 87% over the last 12 months.
Investors will want to stick around for even more of the most recent stock market stories today!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Monday! That includes all of the latest news from Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) stock today. All of this info is ready at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- RIVN Stock: German Regulators Sign Off on Volkswagen-Rivian Joint Venture
- Why Is NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) Stock Up 48% Today?
- Why Is Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Stock Down 33% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.