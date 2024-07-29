RIVN Stock: German Regulators Sign Off on Volkswagen-Rivian Joint Venture

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock is in focus after the German competition authority Bundeskartellamt gave it and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) the green light to form a joint venture (JV). The Bundeskartellamt also approved of Volkswagen investing $1 billion into the electric vehicle (EV) company.
Last month, Volkswagen announced that it would invest up to $5 billion into Rivian with plans to form a JV with the company based on software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms. The JV is expected to begin operations during the fourth quarter.
“As cars become increasingly digital and connected, the question of the right system architecture is nothing less than a key competition parameter,” said Bundeskartellamt President Andreas Mundt. Mundt also added that the JV would not create any serious competition issues.
RIVN Stock: Bundeskartellamt Approves Volkswagen-Rivian Joint Venture
Rivian and Volkswagen will own an equal stake in the JV with plans to create vehicles separately during the second half of the decade. In addition, the partnership provides a major source of funding for Rivian, as the automotive industry is extremely capital-intensive.
“Rivian’s proven in-market zonal hardware design and integrated technology platform are expected to serve as the foundation for future SDV development in the JV that will be applied to both companies’ vehicles. Rivian plans to contribute its electrical architecture expertise and is expected to license existing intellectual property rights to the joint venture,” said Rivian.
EV enthusiasts shouldn’t expect a joint production plan between the two companies, as Rivian has shut down rumors of a production collaboration with Volkswagen.
Still, the partnership acts as a major helping hand for Rivian. The EV maker also has a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has pledged to have 100,000 electric delivery vans (EDVs) on the road by 2030.
Additionally, Rivian has plans to expand into Europe. Last July, it shipped over 300 EDVs to Amazon in Europe. In the same month, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe disclosed that his company had established an operational base on the continent.
In April, an X user spotted a R1S in Germany, about a month after Rivian confirmed that its upcoming R2 would be available in the United Kingdom. Rivian expects to begin its European expansion in 2026.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan held a LONG position in AMZN. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.