Why Is Conn’s (CONN) Stock Down 36% Today?

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) stock is falling on Wednesday following reports that the furniture retailer is planning to close down some of its stores.
According to these reports, Conn’s is considering shuttering up to 100 of its locations around the U.S. That’s worth noting as the furniture company only operates 170 stores across 15 states.
On top of this, those same reports suggest that Conn’s is weighing a bankruptcy filing. The sources behind these reports claim that this announcement could come from the company in the coming weeks.
All of this comes as Conn’s has had a rough few years. The last two fiscal years have been losses for it and reports suggest it will see the same again in 2024. That helps explain why the company is closing stores and keeping a Chapter 11 filing on the table.
What This Means for CONN Stock
A bankruptcy filing would no doubt be bad for investors in CONN stock. With that would come a delisting notice that would likely see Conn’s shares removed from the Nasdaq Exchange.
CONN stock is down 35.7% as of Wednesday morning and was down 88.7% year-to-date when markets closed on Tuesday.
