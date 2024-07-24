Why Is Azitra (AZTR) Stock Down 75% Today?

Azitra (NYSEMKT:AZTR) stock is falling hard on Wednesday morning after the biopharmaceutical company’s shares underwent a massive rally yesterday.
Azitra stock is down 75.2% as of Wednesday morning. That comes with some 6.3 million shares of the stock traded. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.3 million shares.
Yesterday’s trading saw the tock close out normal hours up 206.8%. That came with more than 75 million shares of AZTR stock changing hands. Unfortunately for investors, today’s drop erases the gains the company saw yesterday.
What Caused AZTR Stock to Rally?
Azitra shares surged higher in trading yesterday after the company provided investors with patent updates. That includes new ones and potential patents for its filaggrin-secreting strain of Staphylococcus epidermidis.
Azitra’s patent update includes a few regions. Namely, the company has secured patents and options for future patents in the U.S., Canada and China. These cover using recombinant microorganisms to treat inflammatory skin disease and atopic dermatitis.
The wild movement AZTR stock has seen these last couple of days isn’t unexpected. The company fits into the penny stock category with its pre-surge trading price of $1.62 cents per share and market capitalization of just $4.772 million. That means it’s more susceptible to volatility.
Investors will want to keep reading for more of the most recent stock market stories today!
We have all of the hottest market happenings worth knowing about on Wednesday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) and Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock, as well as the biggest pre-market stock movers today! All of that info is ready to go at the links below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Nuzee (NUZE) Stock Up 133% Today?
- Why Is Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) Stock Up 200% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.