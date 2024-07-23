Why Is Mira Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) Stock Down 27% Today?

Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) stock is down on Tuesday as the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company’s shares come off of a major rally on Monday.
Shares of MIRA stock closed out Monday’s normal trading hours up 627.4%. That came alongside heavy trading, with more than 153 million shares traded. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 3.2 million shares.
Mira Pharmaceuticals stock experienced this rally after releasing data from a pre-clinical study of Ketamir-2. This is the company’s novel oral ketamine analog designed to treat neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders.
The big news here is that the results were positive. This has the company excited about the prospect of furthering the development of Ketamir-2 and submitting an investigational new drug (IND) application for it.
MIRA Stock Movement on Tuesday
Considering the massive rally MIRA shares underwent yesterday, it makes sense they would give up some of those gains in the days to follow. This has the stock dropping 27.4% as of Tuesday morning.
Today’s dip comes with more than 5.5 million shares changing hands this morning. That’s already above its daily average trading volume but is well below yesterday’s heavy trading.
