Why Is TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ) Stock Down 62% Today?

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing for a public offering of its shares.
TransCode Therapeutics is selling 10 million shares of its common stock for 30 cents each. This has it expecting to raise gross proceeds of $30 million from the public offering of RNAZ stock.
TransCode Therapeutics says it will use the money from this offering mostly for product development activities. That includes more clinical trials of TTX-MC138. This is its lead product candidate for the treatment of metastatic tumors.
What This Means for RNAZ Stock
A public offering increases the total number of outstanding shares on the market. That’s a blow to current investors in RNAZ as it reduces their stakes in the company. This is one reason why TransCode Therapeutics’ stock is falling today.
On top of that, the public offering price is a significant discount over its prior closing price of 79 cents. It makes sense that the price of RNAZ stock would drop with it offering news shares for just 30 cents each.
RNAZ stock is down 62.1% as of Tuesday morning. That comes with about 1.4 million shares traded, as compared to a daily average of around 1.3 million shares.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.