Why Is Scinai Immunotherapeutics (SCNI) Stock Up 56% Today?

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) stock is taking off on Monday after the development stage biopharmaceutical company announced results from an early study.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics revealed results from an in-vivo preclinical study of anti IL-17A/F VHH antibody fragment NanoAb. This is being developed as a treatment for patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis.
The study was a success with NanoAb treating mice with human skin grafted onto their backs and infected with psoriasis. This showed the potential of NanoAb as a local treatment for the disease.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Chief Science Officer Dr. Tamar Ben-Yedidia said the following about the results.
“These positive results are very encouraging and mark a significant step forward in the development of a novel treatment for the underserved needs of the mild to moderate plaque psoriatic patients. Scinai’s vision is to provide a highly efficacious, specific, convenient and safe local biologic treatment of plaque psoriasis lesions.”
What This Means for SCNI Stock
With today’s news comes heavy trading of SCNI shares today. This has more than 26 million units on the move as of this writing. That’s a massive increase in trading volume compared to SCNI stock’s daily average of about 570,000 shares.
SCNI stock is up 55.8% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.