Why Is Shapeways (SHPW) Stock Down 52% Today?

Shapeways (NASDAQ:SHPW) stock is falling hard on Wednesday after the 3D-printed products company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
According to the company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Shapeways has ceased all operations after considering all strategic alternatives. This will require a trustee to take over control of the company to liquidate its assets.
As a result, all of the company’s executive team and board of directors have resigned. This also triggered Events of Default for a $669,500 secured promissory note with 3DP Custom Manufacture, LLC.
What This Means for SHPW Stock
With this bankruptcy filing, Shapeways will likely receive a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange, which will result in the removal of shares of SHPW stock from the exchange.
SHPW stock is seeing heavy trading Wednesday alongside its bankruptcy filing. This has more than 96,000 shares changing hands as investors sell their stakes. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 17,000 shares.
SHPW stock is down 52.1% as of Wednesday morning.
