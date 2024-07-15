Why Is Trump Media & Technology (DJT) Stock Up 48% Today?

Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) stock is rocketing higher on Monday after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt.
The assassination attempt on Trump took place during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The bullet grazed his ear, causing him to duck under his podium. Before being escorted away by Secret Service members, he stood raised his fist in the air.
These actions are having a major effect on DJT stock today. Experts predict that Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 presidential election have increased, and several stocks tied to him, as well as cryptos, are on the move today.
Trump Media & Technology CEO Devin Nunes said the following about the attack to CNBC:
“The situation demands a fast, thorough federal investigation to determine all the circumstances of this cowardly attack and to identify if any additional persons were involved. I also call for the federal government to provide any security resources requested by President Trump to guarantee his safety.”
DJT Stock Movement on Monday
Shares of DJT stock are experiencing heavy trading on Monday. That has more than 11.7 million units on the move as of this writing. For the record, that’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 6.8 million shares.
DJT stock is up 47.5% as of Monday morning.
