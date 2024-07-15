Why Is DatChat (DATS) Up 104% Today?

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock is taking off on Monday after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt over the weekend.
Trump was conducting a rally for his 2024 presidential bid on Saturday when he was shot in the ear. He ducked after the initial shot and stood up with blood on his face before being escorted away by Secret Service members.
Following this attack on the former President, experts are predicting that it could increase his chances of winning the 2024 presidential election. This is having a large effect on the stock market, as well as on cryptos.
What This Means for DATS Stock
In the case of DatChat, it’s a company that has often rallied alongside Trump stocks in the past. This may be due to its focus on privacy with its end-to-end encryption service.
With this latest news comes heavy trading of DATS stock. As of this writing, more than 14.9 million shares have changed hands. To put that number in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 158,000 shares.
DATS stock is up 103.8% as of Monday morning.
