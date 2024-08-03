3 Hydrogen Stocks That Could Make Your Summer Unforgettable

Global demand for hydrogen could get explosive. In fact, with growing demand, the market could be worth about $410.6 billion by 2030 from $242.7 billion in 2023, according to Markets and Markets. That could create a big opportunity for some of the top hydrogen stocks.
In the U.S., billions of dollars are flowing into hydrogen hubs. Earlier this month, for example, the Department of Energy (DOE) awarded California’s Hydrogen Hub $30 million for the first tranche of funding “out of the total project federal cost share of up to $1.2 billion to begin Phase 1 of the project plan,” reported Energy.gov.
In China, hydrogen could see massive demand through 2050 for industrial heat and the production of alternative fuels. Germany could account for more than half of the combined hydrogen import demand across Europe, reported EnergyCentral.com. Even the U.K. says hydrogen is critical for its transition to net zero by 2050.
In short, go long on hydrogen stocks. There’s a good deal of potential growth ahead.
Linde (LIN)
The last time I mentioned Linde (NASDAQ:LIN), I said it was “another powerhouse hydrogen stock to buy on weakness. After testing a high of about $480, rebounding shares of LIN are now back around $444. From here, I’d like to see it retest $480 near-term.”
That was on July 25, as LIN traded at $444. Today, it’s up to $453.50 and still a buy.
Better, while we wait for further upside, we can collect its $1.39 quarterly dividend, payable Sept. 18 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 4.
Also, from its last traded price of $453.50, I’d still like to see it test $480, which could happen if second-quarter earnings growth and guidance are solid on Aug. 2.
In its first quarter report, its EPS of $3.75 beat by 8 cents, with revenue of $8.1 billion missing by $276.48 million.
Bloom Energy (BE)
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is another one of the top hydrogen stocks to buy and hold.
For one, the company will benefit from artificial intelligence data center energy demand, especially as it deploys fuel cells for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)-backed CoreWeave.
The order from CoreWeave is for “a significant amount of power for CoreWeave to power high-density GPU workloads years ahead of waiting for the utility to upgrade service,” as noted by Barron’s.
Two, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) believes “Bloom is one of the most underappreciated ways to play the Powering AI theme.” Three, as also noted by Barron’s, fuel cells offer the reliability that AI data centers demand, which puts Bloom in the “sweet spot.”
Moving forward, we’ll get a better idea of what’s happening at Bloom when the company posts second-quarter earnings on Aug. 8 after the closing bell.
Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO)
Or, if you’d rather diversify on the cheap, there’s the Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO).
With an expense ratio of 0.30%, the ETF holds 32 stocks, which derive at least 50% of their revenue from hydrogen-based energy sources. That includes Bloom Energy, Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP), Linde and Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) — to name just a few. Investors get all those and more for about $5.02 a share.
If I wanted to buy 100 shares, it would cost me just over $500, which is far better than paying $45,350 for 100 shares of just one of its holdings — in this case, Linde.
