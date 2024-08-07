Biotech News: Why Is Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Up 49% Today?

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after the company notified investors of an update on a clinical trial conducted by its subsidiary Pearsanta.
According to a press release from Aditxt, Pearsanta has submitted a Clinical Trial Translational Endpoints Research Award proposal to the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) of the Department of Defense.
Aditxt notes that this proposal seeks to validate a novel assay based on Pearsanta’s Mitomic Technology. The goal would be to use this for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
Chris Mitton, president of Pearsanta, said the following about this update.
“Submitting this proposal to the CDMRP is another step in our mission to revolutionize early cancer detection. Our proprietary Mitomic Technology aims to provide a reliable, non-invasive, and effective blood test that can lead to earlier detection, more effective treatments, and, ultimately, save lives.”
ADTX Stock Movement Today
With this news comes heavy trading of ADTX stock today. That has more than 97 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is a massive increase compared to its daily average of about 615,000 shares.
ADTX stock is up 48.8% as of Wednesday afternoon.
