NVO Stock Alert: Why Is Novo Nordisk Down 8% Today?

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock is falling on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company announced results for the second quarter of 2024.
A major blow to the company comes from its revenue of $3.8 billion. That’s below the $4.1 billion in revenue that Wall Street was expecting. Even so, the company has plans to overcome this issue.
Here’s what Novo Nordisk president and CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen had to say on the matter.
“We are pleased with the sales growth in the first half of 2024, which has enabled us to raise the outlook for the full year. The growth is driven by the increased demand for our GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments, and we continue to reach more patients with our innovative treatments.”
What’s Next for NVO Stock
Novo Nordisk is doing its best to keep up with the demand for GLP-1 products. In a call with investors, Novo Nordisk Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen said that the company is supplying as much as it can produce.
With the ongoing demand for weight loss drugs, such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, it doesn’t look like demand will dwindle. However, analysts want to see the company do more to meet that demand. It seems investors feel the same based on today’s stock movement.
NVO stock is down 8.2% as of Wednesday afternoon.
