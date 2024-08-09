ELF Stock Is Down 15% Today? What’s Going on With e.l.f. Beauty?

E.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) stock is on the move Friday after the cosmetic and skin care products company reported its earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2025.
That includes adjusted earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. This is better than the 90 cents per share Wall Street was predicting. It also matches what was reported by the company in the same period of the year prior.
The winnings in the e.l.f. Beauty report continues with its revenue of $324.48 million. That’s higher than the $306.52 million in revenue that analysts were expecting. It’s also a 50% increase year-over-year from $216.34 million.
E.l.f. Beauty chairman and CEO Tarang Amin said the following about the earnings report.
“This marked our 22nd consecutive quarter of both net sales growth and market share gains–putting e.l.f. Beauty in a rarified group of high growth consumer companies. We continue to make progress across color cosmetics, skin care and international and believe our unique areas of advantage will fuel our ability to win in fiscal 2025 and beyond.”
Guidance Slams ELF Stock
E.l.f. Beauty increased its outlook for fiscal 2025 to $3.36 to $3.41 per share alongside revenue of $1.28 billion to $1.3 billion. That’s a strong guidance next to Wall Street’s estimate of $3.47 per share and $1.3 billion in revenue. This lackluster guidance is dragging down an otherwise solid earnings report from the company.
ELF stock is falling 14.6% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.