Why Is Marin Software (MRIN) Stock Up 32% Today?

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is rising higher on Friday after the enterprise marketing software company announced support for both Reddit and X, formerly known as Twitter.
With these updates, marketers can now use Marin Software’s artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform to reach users of X and Reddit. That’s a massive boost as it opens them up to 81 million daily active users on Reddit and 500 million monthly active users on X.
Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software, said the following about this update:
“Integrating Reddit and X into our ecosystem allows us to provide industry-leading intelligence, optimization, and automation for digital marketers across all channels.”
MRIN Stock Movement Today
With this news comes an increased interest in MRIN stock and heavy trading of the company’s shares. More than 37 million shares of Marin Software stock are changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 300,000 shares.
MRIN stock is up 32% as of Friday morning but is only up 6.7% since the start of the year.
