Why Is Doximity (DOCS) Stock Up 30% Today?

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock is rising higher on Friday following the release of the medical cloud-based digital platform company’s earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2025.
That earnings report starts off strong with adjusted EPS of 28 cents per share. This is better than the 23 cents per share Wall Street was expecting. It’s also an improvement over the 19 cents per share reported in the same period of the year prior.
Adding to this is revenue of $126.7 million in fiscal Q1. That’s another beat compared to analysts’ revenue estimate of $119.9 million. It also represents a 17% year-over-year increase compared to revenue of $108.5 million.
Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity, said this in the earnings report:
“We were pleased to deliver strong profits and record engagement last quarter, as we beat on both our top and bottom lines. Last quarter, a record 590,000 unique providers used our AI, telehealth, messaging, and scheduling workflow tools to save time and better serve their patients.”
DOCS Stock Jumps on Guidance
Doximity also introduced a fiscal Q2 2025 revenue guidance of $126.5 million to $127.5 million. That’s looking good next to Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $123.95 million for the quarter.
The same holds true for its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance of $514 million to $523 million. For comparison, analysts are expecting revenue of $512.21 million for the current fiscal year.
DOCS stock is up 30.1% as of Friday morning.
