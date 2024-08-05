Kellanova News: K Stock Surges on Mars Buyout Report

Kellanova (NYSE:K) stock is advancing 14% today despite the stock market’s sharp downturn. That’s because privately held candy bar maker Mars is reportedly considering buying Kellanova, and the two firms are said to have held talks about such a deal. The latter company, which was spun off in October from the Kellogg Company, now known as WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG), makes snacks such as Cheez-It and Pringles.
What to Know About the Kellanova News
Citing multiple unnamed sources, Reuters reported yesterday that Mars was considering buying Kellanova. According to the news service, the acquisition, if completed, would be one of the largest-ever deals in the food sector. That’s because the snack maker has a market capitalization of nearly $24.7 billion.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the companies are holding “advanced talks” about a potential deal, and a transaction could be agreed upon shortly. The newspaper, which also cited unnamed sources, reported that Mars could buy Kellanova for about $30 billion.
Apparently, Mars may not be the only food maker considering purchasing Kellanova. CNBC reported that Mondolez (NYSE:MDLZ) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) are also among the firms looking to buy the snack maker.
Bank of America Upgraded K Stock Recently
On Aug. 2, Bank of America raised its rating on K stock to “buy” from “neutral.” The bank believes that the firm can meet and potentially exceed its goal of increasing its sales, excluding acquisitions, by 3.5% in 2024.
Bank of America expects the firm’s sales to be lifted by its advertisements for Pringle’s during sports broadcasts and the scheduled launch of its Cheez-It snack in Europe at the end of this quarter. The bank increased its price target on the name to $70 from $62.
K stock has climbed 25% in the last five trading days, and it is up 27.65% so far this year.
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.