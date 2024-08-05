Monday Market News: Why Are Stocks Down Today?

With the S&P 500 tumbling this morning, many investors are probably asking “Why are stocks down today?” The selloff, which began on Thursday, appears to have been triggered by a variety of news items.
Indeed, disappointing U.S. economic data, weaker-than-expected earnings by a few Big Tech firms and Warren Buffett selling a large amount of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock are all affecting the S&P today. Economic events in Japan are also having an effect.
Disappointing Economic Data
Last Friday, the U.S. government reported that the economy added a net total of 114,000 jobs last month versus 175,000 nonfarm payrolls estimated by economists. Moreover, the nation’s unemployment rate climbed to 4.3% in July from 4.1% in June, while the average number of hours worked dropped to 34.2 hours from 34.3 hours in June.
On Thursday, the Institute for Supply Management also reported that its Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector dropped to 46.8 in July from 48.5 in June. July’s reading represented the lowest level since November 2023.
So, disappointing economic data is certainly a key part of the answer to why stocks are down today. That isn’t the only reason, however.
Earnings Misses, Sold AAPL and Events in Japan
In the tech sector, Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) third-quarter revenue guidance also came in slightly below expectations. Weighing on chip stocks was Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) as well, which saw Q2 results come in well below analysts’ average estimates.
Over the weekend, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) reportedly unloaded almost half of its Apple stock as well. The news has AAPL shares down 5% as of this writing. The move has also likely caused investors to become less confident in Big Tech shares overall.
Finally, the Japanese yen started appreciating recently after the country’s central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates last week. Many hedge firms had borrowed money in Japanese yen and used the proceeds to buy U.S. tech stocks. Consequently, the rebound of the country’s currency and an increase in rates has caused many hedge firms to sell tech stocks.
