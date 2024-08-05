NVDA Stock Alert: Why Is Nvidia Down Today?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock fell 11% overnight as the stock rout accelerated.
The shares were fighting to hold $94 before the market opened after closing Friday over $107.
The Nasdaq average was down nearly 6%, the broad S&P down nearly 4.5%, and the Dow Jones average over 3%. This comes after a panicky trading session in Japan sent that market down 12.4%, wiping out its gains for the year.
Is Nvidia a Bargain?
The overnight fall left Nvidia with a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion. It was over $3 trillion less than a month ago. At the current price, it is still selling at 19 times its estimated fiscal 2025 sales of $120 billion.
The stock remains highly volatile. Chicago Federal Reserve president Austen Goolsbee’s reassuring words that if the economy falters, the Fed will “fix it” reassured markets before their 9:30 a.m. opening.
Nvidia is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 28. Analysts expect revenue of $28.5 billion and earnings of 64 cents per share.
Before the market fell analysts were putting a price target of $144 per share on Nvidia stock. That would represent a huge gain from present levels.
While there is no reason to believe sales momentum has slowed, a Department of Justice probe into its purchase of Run.ai sent it down 7% on Aug. 2.
The rest of the company’s news remains good. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) said it will have 350,000 Nvidia H-100 chips online by the end of the year. Nvidia is already building generative artificial intelligence (AI) models based on Meta’s Llama 3.1 Large Language Model (LLM).
Nvidia’s dominance of the AI market is based on software as much as hardware. Nvidia Cuda software is a de-facto industry standard, and it has built application program interfaces (APIs) on top of it.
NVDA Stock: What Happens Next?
Nvidia is likely to bounce quickly off its lows. But investors should also remember that they’re buying 2026 numbers now, not just the current results.
On the date of publication, Dana Blankenhorn did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA.