SBUX Stock News: Why Starbucks Is Surging 20% Today

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock is heading higher on Tuesday after the company announced that Brian Niccol is taking over as chairman and CEO of the coffee chain.
This will have Niccol replacing Laxman Narasimhan as the next CEO of Starbucks. This is due to Narasimhan turning in his immediate resignation from the company.
Starbucks won’t get Niccol as its new CEO until Sept. 9, 2024. While it waits, current SBUX Cheif Financial Officer Rachel Ruggeri will serve as the interim CEO of the company.
SBUX stockholders are celebrating today’s news as Niccol brings with him a strong resume. That includes acting as the current chairman and CEO of Chipotle (NYSE:CMG). During his six years leading the Mexican fast-food chain revenue has doubled, profits have increased sevenfold and CMG shares are up more than 800%.
How This Affects SBUX Stock Today
News of Niccol taking over as the next CEO of Starbucks brings with it heavy trading of the company’s shares. This has more than 95 million shares of SBUX stock on the move as of this writing. That’s a massive leap over its daily average trading volume of about 12 million shares.
SBUX stock is up 20.1% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.