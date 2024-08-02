The Top 3 Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now: Summer 2024

Investing in blockchain stocks may elicit a hard pass from some investors who believe that this is a gateway into cryptocurrency. It is used in peer-to-peer transactions that are one of the core tenets of digital currency. But the potential of blockchain technology goes well beyond Bitcoin or Ethereum.
One of the best ways to understand blockchain is that it gives individuals and organizations a way to store and secure, their data without relying on a third party. That’s what a decentralized environment means. As Divya Premkumar summarized for InvestorPlace, blockchain, “…has created a paradigm shift in how we own and manage data while redefining traditional business models.”
This paradigm shift is why the sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 52.8% between now and 2032. And it’s why you should be thinking about ways to invest in blockchain stocks that still allow you to own stocks that fit your broader investment philosophy.
Visa (V)
One of the reasons to believe that blockchain technology is the future is that a company like Visa (NYSE:V) has so readily adopted it. This is about how money is likely to move in the future. And companies like Visa and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) didn’t want to be left behind.
Cryptocurrency is a big part of the story. After all, Visa’s revenue stream is based on transactions. It didn’t want to be on the outside looking in when it comes to the integration of blockchain and crypto. In fact, Visa has an entire section of its website aimed at “Unlocking Crypto Opportunities” for businesses.
My point is, owning V stock makes sense for many investors, even without blockchain. The 10-year total return on V stock is 440%. And its investment in blockchain is proof of concept for the technology and another reason to believe that this is a stock that will be there for you when you need it in the future.
Amazon (AMZN)
Another pick among blockchain stocks that doesn’t require you to get out of your comfort zone is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The company is an e-commerce giant that’s also known for its Amazon Web Services (AWS). That’s where the company is making strides in artificial intelligence. And it’s also where the company has an emerging blockchain story.
The AWS platform is the home of Amazon Managed Blockchain that includes free blockchain training as an AWS Skill Builder. It’s an opportunity for AWS customers to create and manage a personal blockchain network.
Right now, that’s an area left to clients using Web3 projects. But in the future, there will likely be opportunities to use blockchain in the company’s legacy e-commerce business.
The takeaway for investors is, like Visa, there are many reasons to own AMZN stock today that have nothing to do with blockchain. But Amazon appears to be in a unique position to drive revenue from this technology in the coming years.
Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH)
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have their place in a portfolio. When it comes to investing in blockchain stocks, the Global X Blockchain ETF (NASDAQ:BKCH) is one of the leading options. The fund was launched in 2021 and has over $122 million in assets under management (AUM).
It has 27 holdings as of July 31, 2024 and 69% of the fund’s holdings are from U.S.-based companies. But some of these are not household names. For example, you won’t find Visa or Amazon in this fund’s holdings. But you do get exposure to NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) which will be needed in the buildout of the technology.
The fund gained of over 33% in the last 12 months, but it is down over 40% since its inception. That should give you confidence that it’s a fund with plenty of upside. Plus, it has a reasonable 0.50% expense ratio and even pays a dividend that currently yields 2.76%.
On the date of publication, Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or
indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.