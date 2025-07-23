Top AI Stocks to Consider Now

The latest on the trade war front… the next big AI advancement and how to invest… Eric Fry’s latest AI pick… how to play it if you’re nervous about a pullback
In the past two days, the U.S. has struck significant trade frameworks with the Philippines and Japan – welcome news ahead of the looming August 1 deadline for retaliatory tariffs.
With the Philippines, President Trump and President Marcos Jr. agreed to a structure where U.S. exports enter duty‑free, while the Philippines faces a 19% U.S. tariff, down slightly from a threatened 20%.
Then yesterday evening, President Trump announced a major trade framework with Japan.
Tariffs on Japanese imports (including autos) will be capped at 15%, avoiding the harsher 25%+ levies set to kick in August 1. In exchange, Japan has committed to $550 billion in U.S. investment. It will also open its agriculture and auto markets and maintain steel and aluminum tariffs at current levels.
But it’s not all good news…
Earlier today, the European Union said it will hit the U.S. with 30% tariffs on over $100 billion worth of goods if they can’t reach a deal by the August deadline. Meanwhile, progress seems to be slowing on deals with India and Canada.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said he believes many deals will be announced in the next few days. We hope so because we have just over one week to get everything sorted out – or else retaliatory tariffs kick in.
We’ll keep you updated.
What you need to know about the next big leap in tech
Regardless of how the tariff talks go, the AI tech story continues to drive the market.
We’re about to profile what could be the next big leap in AI infrastructure – we’re talking robots that think more like humans… dramatic gains in computing efficiency… and a fundamental shift in how machines learn and adapt in real time.
It’s called neuromorphic computing, and it just might represent the next great advancement in tech.
Let’s go to our technology expert and the editor of Innovation Investor, Luke Lango:
Instead of relying on traditional CPUs and GPUs that process information in a linear way, neuromorphic systems mimic the structure and function of biological neural networks.
Think of it like this: while a traditional chip acts like a calculator, a neuromorphic chip behaves more like a brain.
It uses spiking neurons that fire only when triggered, operates in parallel across massive arrays, and consumes dramatically less power…
In short, this seems like a revolution waiting to happen.
This approach isn’t just theoretical. Prototypes exist, and the early results are compelling.
For example, Luke writes that Intel’s Loihi 2 chip, has shown the potential to perform certain AI inference tasks using up to 100x less power than traditional CPUs and GPUs.
Meanwhile, a hybrid chip from Cortical Labs that combines biological neurons with silicon has already learned to play simple video games like Pong – in real time.
But this is just the beginning…
Here’s Luke with a preview of what neuromorphic computing could mean for a variety of sectors (I’m annotating for length):
- Edge AI:Neuromorphic chips are ideal for smart sensors, drones, autonomous vehicles, robotics – any system that needs to make decisions locally, with minimal power draw.
- Healthcare:These chips could be used in portable diagnostic devices that monitor patient vitals and detect anomalies instantly, such as wearable ECG monitors that flag irregular heart rhythms.
- Cybersecurity:Since neuromorphic systems excel at detecting subtle patterns and anomalies, they are well-suited for identifying unusual behavior in data traffic that may signal a cyberattack.
- Finance:In the financial sector, neuromorphic processors could be used to analyze high-frequency trading data or detect fraud in complex, noisy data streams
- Energy efficiency: Neuromorphic chips, modeled after the brain’s energy-efficient architecture, can dramatically reduce the power needed for tasks like image recognition or language processing.
So, how do you invest?
According to Luke, one of the few pure-play public companies is BrainChip Holdings (BRCHF). It’s tiny and speculative, but its Akida chip is already being used in smart sensors and defense applications.
If you’re looking for more blue-chip stability, look at Intel and IBM. While Intel is more so dabbling in this space, Luke writes that IBM is a “powerhouse in brain-inspired computing.”
Here are a few additional names on Luke’s radar that are further down the supply chain:
- Analog Devices (ADI)
- Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)
- Cadence (CDNS)
- Micron (MU)
- Lam Research (LRCX)
- Nvidia (NVDA)
To be clear, we’re early here. But this is the kind of opportunity that could turn today’s speculative small-cap flier into tomorrow’s mega-cap market leader – and reward foresighted investors with a quadruple-digit returns.
Here’s Luke’s bottom line:
Neuromorphic computing isn’t just the next chip upgrade; it’s a radical leap forward. These brain-inspired systems promise to make machines smarter, faster, and far more energy-efficient.
If they deliver, they won’t just improve AI… they’ll redefine it.
And like every breakthrough before it, the biggest gains go to those who get in before the crowd catches on.
To join Luke in Innovation Investor for all his research and recommendations,
Want to invest in one of tomorrow’s AI leaders that isn’t yet priced for perfection?
Our macro investing expert, Eric Fry has you covered.
If you’re new to the Digest, Eric boasts over 40 stocks that have gone on to soar more than 1,000%. Most investors are lucky to get one or two.
The stock I’m about to profile could be number 41 in time. At a minimum, it’s off to a strong start, with Eric’s Investment Report subscribers up 58% since March.
To begin, Eric writes that AI is so transformative that all potential stock selections must be analyzed through an AI lens. As to what makes for a homerun pick, Eric looks for best-of-breed companies that:
- Provide essential components or infrastructure for AI technologies
- Apply AI in cost-effective and/or market-leading ways
- Possess some sort of durable immunity to the destructive powers of AI
This combination has put one company front and center…
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).
Here’s Eric with a big picture overview:
AMD is a major supplier of cutting-edge semiconductors that has become a major player in many facets of AI technologies, and it is doing so very profitably…
While Nvidia still dominates the AI chip market, AMD is quickly gaining ground. The company’s latest data center GPUs – the Instinct MI350 series, set to launch in the third quarter of 2025 – offer greater memory capacity and better or similar AI performance compared to Nvidia’s top-tier Blackwell chips, which AMD describes as “significantly more expensive.”
This value proposition is key to AMD’s strategy of disrupting Nvidia’s high-margin dominance.
This pricing advantage could pave the way for explosive growth for AMD at Nvidia’s expense. And it’s already happening – Eric highlights AMD’s data center segment which, in Q1, posted 69% year-over-year growth and contributed 57% of total gross operating income – a major shift toward high-value enterprise AI workloads.
Eric concludes with “AMD is an outstanding long-term play on the exponential growth of AI technologies.”
Full disclosure – Eric’s analysis already sold me on AMD. So, I’m invested.
And a quick side note since Eric referenced Nvidia…
If you've been riding Nvidia higher for the last year or two, congratulations. But Eric believes it's time to rotate your gains into a different, safer investment.
Prefer to trade AI stocks instead of buying them given the potential for a drawdown today?
In recent Digests, we’ve highlighted the latest trading tool from our corporate partner TradeSmith. They’re one of the leading quantitative research shops in the world.
Their new “seasonality” tool highlights the exact days to buy and sell a stock based on that stock’s unique, historical “seasonal” patterns – no more guesswork.
But it’s not just stocks – it also works on indexes, currencies, and commodities.
Today, the seasonality tool is signaling a bearish turn for the broad market – and many leading stocks – starting next week. This could affect how you prefer to play some of the stocks we’ve put on your radar today.
For example, let’s circle back to one of Luke’s neuromorphic stocks – Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC).
As you can see in the screenshot of the seasonality tool below, historical data suggests that LSCC is about to run into seasonal headwinds. Waiting to buy until late September or early October could mean you get a much lower entry price…and avoid spending months underwater.
Meanwhile, don’t overlook what the data suggest could arrive in mid-October – an “Optimal” trading window in which, on average, LSCC has jumped nearly 15% between 10/17 and 12/26.
For more on TradeSmith's seasonality tool,
As we noted in yesterday’s Digest, it’s easier to get a sense for how powerful this seasonality tool is when you see it in action.
Stepping back, we’ve put a number of potential new buys in front of you today
We encourage you to take a closer look…
The seeds of tomorrow’s 100X returns are being planted today as tech’s relentless advance continues. For some of the companies, hindsight will likely show that we’re in the “if only I’d put a few bucks in” window.
And if you’re worried about a market pullback, there’s TradeSmith’s seasonality tool…
Whether you’re using it to capture short-term trading gains or to strategically time long-term entries, it can help provide the clarity and flexibility to stay one step ahead – in any market environment.
Have a good evening,
