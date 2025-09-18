Get in These Trades/Investments Today

Is Nvidia a buy or sell?… a new tailwind behind uranium/nuclear stocks… the U.S. needs to fix a strategic chokehold… Musk’s $1B bet on robots… Jonathan Rose’s LYFT trade keeps climbing
Don’t worry about NVIDIA, it’s a great buy right now.
So said legendary investor Louis Navellier in yesterday’s Special Market Update from Growth Investor, where subscribers are up 3,987% in NVDA.
Louis’ declaration was in response to yesterday’s news that China has banned Nvidia’s AI chips.
Here’s CNBC:
[Nvidia CEO Jensen] Huang said he was “disappointed”…that the Cyberspace Administration of China had ordered companies including TikTok parent company ByteDance and Alibaba not to buy Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D, a chip that was made for the country.
Here’s Louis’ quick take:
I’m sure that’s just posturing.
President Trump is talking to President Xi of China on Friday and I’m sure that’s just posturing.
So, don’t worry about NVIDIA, it’s a great buy right now.
A quick note…
In Tuesday’s Digest, we highlighted how macro investing expert Eric Fry recommends selling Nvidia today.
This alternate perspective is a feature, not a bug.
At InvestorPlace, our analysts operate with complete independence. There is more than one way to make money investing, and we view this diversity of opinions as a strength.
By testing the bull case against the bear case, investors can see the thesis from every angle and sharpen their conviction, whatever it is.
So, is Nvidia the indispensable backbone of the AI revolution that must be owned? Or simply a great company trading at unsustainable valuations, fueled by a temporary capex boom, that should be avoided?
You can read more about Eric’s take here.
In any case, Nvidia is in the headlines again this morning after news broke that it will invest $5 billion in Intel (INTC) to co-develop data center and PC chips.
Both Nvidia and Intel are higher on the news – so if you took Louis’ advice yesterday afternoon, congrats, you’re already up.
And one thing we can say for sure…
The AI boom is alive and well.
In last Wednesday’s Digest, we profiled another hot AI opportunity…
This one comes from uranium/nuclear stocks.
Here was our bottom line:
Whether you want to trade it or buy it for the long haul, the tailwinds are strong. Give this opportunity a look.
Fast forward to Monday when leading uranium/nuclear stocks exploded higher.
Uranium Energy (UEC) and Cameco (CCJ) both climbed 11%, and Energy Fuels (UUUU) surged 16%.
Behind the gains was a new policy push that could reshape America’s nuclear fuel supply for years to come.
Stepping back, as we’ve written many times in the Digest, AI is extraordinarily energy-hungry. Running and training these models demands staggering amounts of electricity – straining the grid in new ways.
Nuclear power is rapidly emerging as the go-to energy solution for both Big Tech and policymakers seeking a sustainable, cost-effective solution.
The wrinkle we highlighted in last week’s Digest was China’s increasing role in this story.
Here’s a quick recap from veteran trader, Jonathan Rose in his Masters in Trading: Live update:
China’s nuclear expansion is so aggressive it will consume one-third of global uranium supply by 2030. That’s a structural shift investors can’t ignore.
By 2040? They’ll need 90 million pounds annually – nearly 40% of global consumption.
Put it all together – and China is on track to become the uranium whale.
This brings us to Monday’s news which propelled stocks higher…
Get ready for a domestic uranium push
In the same way that the U.S. is dangerously dependent on China for rare earth metals, we’re facing a parallel problem with uranium.
However, instead of China, the choke point is Russia. It supplies about a quarter of the enriched uranium fueling America’s nuclear fleet.
This level of dependence is dangerous, both for our nuclear fleet and our efforts to maintain global AI dominance.
The news that boosted nuclear stocks on Monday came from U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. He said the U.S. should boost its strategic uranium reserve to buffer against overreliance on Russia.
From Wright:
We’re moving to a place — and we’re not there yet — to no longer use Russian enriched uranium.
We hope to see rapid growth in uranium consumption in the US from both large reactors and small modular reactors…
We need a lot of domestic uranium and enrichment capacity.
If Wright’s comments sound vaguely familiar…
It’s because you read similar sentiments from Wright in the Digest last week when we highlighted Luke Lango’s daily recaps of the All-In Summit (where Wright spoke).
Here was Luke:
Chris Wright (US Energy Secretary) delivered a clear message: get Washington out of the way and let nuclear “fly again.”
The tone was unmistakably pro-permitting, pro-build, and explicitly bullish on small modular reactors.
My takeaway: the policy wind is shifting from “why nuclear?” to “how fast can we deploy it?”
That’s constructive for the SMR complex and broader nuclear value chain over a multi-year horizon.
Based on Jonathan’s and Luke’s bullish takes, we put uranium/nuclear on your radar just a few sessions before Monday’s price pop.
But does the recent move mean uranium/nuclear stocks are overvalued?
A better characterization might be “frothy short-term.”
Monday’s sharp gains show just how fast money is moving into the trade. And some of these moves are speculative, pricing in policy changes before contracts or supply actually materialize.
But the longer-term demand drivers here are enormous – and absolutely worthy of your attention and your dollars.
Here’s Jonathan:
China keeps buying, keeps importing, keeps consuming. And that only means the opportunity for investors is growing exponentially from here.
When one country controls that much of any commodity market, it creates massive opportunities for the companies that produce what they need.
And that’s just China – based on Wright’s comments, we’re likely to see a brand-new wave of demand from the U.S. government.
So, yes, in the near term, some overheated stocks could consolidate as traders take chips off the table. But longer term, the imbalance between demand growth and sluggish supply response argues for enormous upside.
For exactly how to trade it, Jonathan made this the centerpiece of Tuesday’s episode of Masters in Trading: Live. You can watch it for free on YouTube right here.
He’s been highlighting uranium miners and utilities for months: Cameco (CCJ), Energy Fuels (UUUU), Uranium Energy Corp (UEC), and NexGen Energy (NXE). And yesterday, he gave away his latest uranium trade idea, totally free. It’s a great episode that also touches on Tesla (TSLA) and Ethereum (ETH).
And to register to catch all of Jonathan’s daily, free Masters in Trading: Live episodes, click here.
I’ll note that the two viewer comments on the uranium video read:
- “Thanks for sharing your research”
- “I haven’t lost yet on your picks”
Returning to Luke’s daily recaps from the All-In Conference
Uranium wasn’t the only topic at the All-In Conference last week.
Here’s how Luke described Day One:
Everywhere you look, there are robots on display… It feels less like science fiction and more like the early innings of history being written.
It’s stunning to see the progress. The energy in the room confirms what we’ve been saying for months now: the Physical AI wave has officially arrived.
Regular Digest readers know that Luke has been urging investors to take their positions in tomorrow’s physical AI leaders. That call found fresh validation earlier this month, when Elon Musk said 80% of Tesla’s long-term value will come from its humanoid robot, Optimus.
Well, Musk just backed that up with action.
Here’s The Wall Street Journal:
Shares in Tesla jumped Monday after Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth of the company’s stock, signaling his confidence in the electric-car maker.
When a CEO puts a billion dollars of his own money on the line, investors should take notice.
And given Musk’s prediction about the future value of TSLA, this isn’t an endorsement of Tesla’s EV business – it’s a massive vote of confidence for humanoids.
Bottom line: You need exposure to this Physical AI/robotics megatrend. But you don’t have to chase TSLA at these prices. Luke recently released a free research report that breaks down Tesla’s Optimus project – and, more importantly – a backdoor way to invest without buying Tesla itself.
You can read the full story right here.
Circling back to Jonthan, if you’re not in today’s LYFT trade, please take notice – you’re missing some big, fast, gains
We first put LYFT on your radar in our August 11 Digest.
Here’s Jonathan explaining the structural tailwind behind the opportunity:
Between 2022 and 2024, U.S. companies weren’t allowed to deduct their R&D costs all at once.
That all changed in 2025. The rule quietly flipped back.
Now, U.S.-based R&D spending can be deducted immediately in the year it’s incurred.
It doesn’t change revenue. It doesn’t touch margins. But it drastically boosts how earnings and cash flow appear on paper.
And in markets, appearance is everything.
Since that Digest barely five weeks ago, shares have surged 68%.
Meanwhile, Jonathan’s Advanced Notice subscribers bought LYFT calls on August 28. Exactly two weeks later, they closed the trade for a 209% profit.
Last Thursday, I asked Jonathan if it was too late for traders to open a LYFT trade, especially since he had just closed out his own position.
From Jonathan:
This isn’t a “too late” trade — it’s a “just getting started” trade.
The run from $13.50 to $19 was the easy money, but it also woke up institutions to the R&D tailwind that’s still being priced in.
LYFT has been a forgotten stock, and that’s exactly why I liked it. Now it’s coming back on the radar.
If you’ve already taken profits, great — that’s discipline. But don’t walk away. LYFT can still push higher, and I want exposure on any controlled pullback.
In other words: Book your gains, but keep some skin in the game.
Sure enough, in the week since, LYFT has added another 23%.
It’s not just LYFT that’s making money
Even though we highlighted LYFT specifically, our August 11 Digest included four additional stocks that Jonathan urged investors to consider.
Four of those five are now up, with the average winner up double-digits:
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): -4.5%
- Snap Inc. (SNAP): +15.5%
- Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): +20.5%
- Unity Software Inc. (U): +35.5%
Back to Jonathan:
The best part?
These companies don’t need to change a thing operationally. All they have to do is show up with earnings under the new tax math… and the story changes.
This is what creative trading looks like in action.
If you’d like to learn more about how Jonathan trades the markets using options, check out his Masters in Trading Options Challenge.
Don’t worry if you know nothing about options – and if you’re skeptical of them, even better! Paraphrasing myself from earlier in this Digest…
By testing a trader’s confidence in options against your skepticism, investors can see the thesis from every angle and sharpen their conviction.
Here’s Jonathan about his educational course:
You’ve got nothing to prove. You’ve just got to be willing to learn.
And once you see how simple it can be, you’ll never look at options the same way again.
If you’re ready to learn the right way — with zero pressure, fixed risk, and a community that supports you — I’d love to see you inside the Challenge.
We’ll keep tracking all these stories here in the Digest.
