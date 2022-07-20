7 Bear Market Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

The market’s volatility is a perfect environment for speculators and day traders. For investors who cannot bother with price fluctuations, buying and holding forever is the best option. The best stocks to buy and hold will have a resilient business no matter what the market conditions are like.
In the worst-case scenario, interest rates are higher and inflation is rising. Investors want to avoid companies whose profit margins are under severe pressure. For example, consumer goods companies have higher input costs. They must find efficiencies and raise product prices. Companies unable to pass the higher costs to consumers will disappoint investors. Their only option is to wait for inflation to subside.
Companies that have products that customers must have are the stocks to consider owning forever in this bear market. As prices drop, investors may buy more shares to lower the average cost. In the list of stocks shown in the table below, Adobe, IBM, Oracle, and Salesforce are software stocks. They offer corporations solutions that are critical to running a business.
In the consumer discretionary sector, Mondelez and Proctor & Gamble have recognizable brand names.
They also have international diversification that lower investment risks. Below are seven of these bear market stocks:
|MMM
|3M
|$132.03
|ADBE
|Adobe
|$387.66
|IBM
|IBM
|$130.52
|MDLZ
|Mondelez International
|$61.33
|ORCL
|Oracle
|$71.89
|PG
|Procter & Gamble
|$144
|CRM
|Salesforce
|$173.63
Bear Market Stocks: 3M (MMM)
3M (NYSE:MMM) warned investors that China’s Covid-19 lockdown would cut its revenue by $300 million. In early June, however, the country lifted the lockdown gradually. This suggests that this DOW 30 stock and dividend king will recover in the quarter ahead.
3M aligned its global go-to-market model to maximize growth in the healthcare and industrial sectors. For example, it optimized its industrial model with business-to-business. In electronics, it formed an OEM direct model. And in the consumer packaged goods market, it formed a consumer business group. This will prepare 3M to focus on the distinct supply challenges in each unit.
The company prepared the workplace to support a virtual environment and an in-person model. It also embraced hybrid work. This will lead to strong team performance.
3M’s business in China is a growth opportunity. Half of its customers in China account for domestic consumption. The other half is involved with export. This includes exporting to the electronics sector.
On Wall Street, the average price target is around $153 (according to Tipranks).
Adobe (ADBE)
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) has strong enterprise customer interest levels. Companies need to invest in digital solutions.
They will rely on Adobe to supply the entire systems integration. For example, in the last quarter, Adobe’s customer wins included Bertelsmann, Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Daimler AG, and the State of California.
In the second half of the year, Adobe is cautious about the macroeconomic weakness. Although it is confident that will grow its annual recurring revenue, the company is cautious about the timing of bookings. Adobe expects a net new ARR of $1.9 billion for the year.
The market’s positive response to Adobe Express is a catalyst. Potential customers will recognize the value of this product and Creative Cloud Express. They will take advantage of the freemium offering. When they demand more features, they will upgrade by paying for them.
As the economy weakens, growing customers will become a greater challenge. Fortunately, Adobe’s freemium onboarding model will increase its monetization rates.
IBM (IBM)
IBM (NYSE:IBM) is amid a multi-year transformation. It led the change by acquiring Red Hat a few years ago. It accelerated its shift by developing its hybrid cloud and investing in artificial intelligence.
IBM believes that technology workloads will require multiple environments. This requires supporting public, private, and on-premise. IBM’s solutions will operate its hybrid cloud and AI on top of that.
To accelerate growth, the company shed legacy businesses. More recently, it separated its Managed Infrastructure Services business. It will rely on software and consulting to build its portfolio. It will increase its recurring revenue.
This will result in a higher operating margin in the next few years. James Kavanaugh, IBM’s Chief Financial Officer, said that IBM would generate $750 million in free cash flow annually. It will generate $35 billion in FCF cumulatively from 2022 to 2024.
Investors should expect continued demand for consulting. This accounts for 30% of IBM’s overall revenue. With the growth in the high single-digit percentage, the company should increase its dividend steadily.
Mondelez International (MDLZ)
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced on June 20, 2022, that it would acquire Clif Bar & Company for $2.9 billion. This is a leading maker of nutritious energy bars. Mondelez wants to grow its snack bar business. The acquisition will complement its Perfect Snacks and Grenade businesses.
The company’s top-line growth has been 4.2% for the last four years. It achieved consistent results by managing local brands, which is 55% of its portfolio. Looking ahead, it expects to increase investments to strengthen its brands in the next few years.
During the pandemic, consumers had one or more snacks a day. In the post-pandemic environment, consumer trends will not change. This will encourage Mondelez to develop its chocolate, cake, and biscuits categories.
The company is a leader in those categories. It will expand its moat by expanding globally. Previously, Mondelez cut costs to realize operating efficiencies. It will continue to have a low operating cost advantage over the competition.
Bear Market Stocks: Oracle (ORCL)
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) closed its deal to acquire Cerner for $28 billion on June 7, 2022. It wants the health IT company to expand into new markets. The healthcare industry is worth trillions of dollars. By developing a national records database, the industry benefits from getting immediate access to health records.
The sector will modernize its information systems. Governments will spend billions to improve health care. This will result in Cerner becoming Oracle’s largest business.
In the fourth quarter, Oracle posted revenue of $11.84 billion, up by 5.4% YOY. Cloud revenue accounted for $2.9 billion in revenue and is up 19% YOY. Markets have concerns about a recession ahead but Oracle’s cloud systems are counter-cyclical.
For example, its enterprise resource planning solution helps customers control expenses. Netsuite, which Oracle bought in 2016 for $9.3 billion, experienced its best growth rate in the last quarter. CEO Larry Ellison said that the unit benefits from offering tools to compete more effectively.
Procter & Gamble (PG)
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) will have higher incremental costs in 2023. Supply chain challenges will also pressure P&G’s top and bottom lines.
The company will offset the higher costs by adjusting prices higher and seeking productivity increases.
P&G will sustain demand levels despite higher product prices. It will introduce product innovation wherever possible. Customers will see value from the price hikes. Fortunately, the company did not see retailers pushing back on the pricing changes.
Investors benefit from holding PG stock forever. The company enjoys share growth in many product categories. CFO Andre Schulten said that global aggregate market share grew in each of the past 15 months. Consumers prefer the P&G product name. The strong brand recognition will sustain the company’s demand momentum for the year.
In the near term, the end of China’s lockdown will result in a soft recovery for Proctor & Gamble. As a result, the chances are good that in the next quarter, the company will increase its guidance.
Bear Market Stocks: Salesforce (CRM)
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is focused on multiple industries. In every sector, the software company offers products that let customers customize their needs. This resulted in strong customer loyalty and low attrition rates.
The company enjoys strong profitability because customers are willing to pay a premium. In the last few years, the company developed 12 different verticals. It leveraged its business model by growing its product offering. This included solutions like Demandware, Commerce Cloud Now, ExactTarget Marketing Cloud, and Tableau.
Salesforce’s complete portfolio offering is of high value to its customers. Furthermore, Digital transformation is a multi-year process. As they familiarize themselves with Salesforce’s core product, customers commit to more solutions along the way. The company’s profitability and profit margin will naturally expand.
To keep up with demand, Salesforce grew its employee count in the last year. In the first quarter, it added 4,000 staff. This is despite the competitive market. In anticipation of a potential economic slowdown, Salesforce will moderate its hiring rate in 2022.
On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.