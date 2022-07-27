The 7 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now

The best utility stocks offer excellent defensive plays in riding out today’s volatile markets. The demand for utility services remains relatively insulated from broad market downturns. As a result utility shares can add stability to portfolios due to lower-risk business models and stable cash flows that are less susceptible to market fluctuations.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported that the consumer price index (CPI) saw an annual increase of 9.1% in June, the highest rate in four decades. As the cost of energy increases, utilities stocks may serve as a defensive hedge against inflation as they pass along rising energy costs to consumers. Additionally, their stable dividends also attract income investors to utility stocks, especially in today’s inflationary market.
Utility stocks have shown significant resilience amid today’s volatile stock market. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) is down only 2.4% year-to-date (YTD), an impressive performance given that the S&P 500 index is currently down by more than 18% so far in 2022.
With that information, here are the seven best utilities stocks to buy for the second half of 2022.
|AWR
|American States Water
|$83.57
|CMS
|CMS Energy
|$66.33
|ED
|Consolidated Edison
|$95.07
|CEG
|Constellation Energy
|$55.09
|NI
|NiSource
|$29.25
|NRG
|NRG Energy
|$36.5
|VST
|Vistra
|$23.8
American States Water (AWR)
52-week range: $71.22 – $103.77
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is a water utility that primarily serves Southern California by providing water and electricity. It also boasts 50-year contracts with the U.S. government to provide water to 11 military bases.
The utility reported first-quarter results on May 2. Revenue came in at $108.6 million, compared to $117.1 million a year ago. As a result, adjusted earnings declined to 38 cents per diluted share, down from 52 cents in the prior-year period.
American States Water missed earnings expectations due to a delay in the approval of rate hikes by the California Public Utilities Commission. Once approved, the increased rates will be retroactive back to Jan. 1.
The regulated utility is currently negotiating the privatization of services on various military bases. It is expected to win further contracts in the coming years to provide more bases with water.
This Dividend King has paid a dividend for over eight decades years and increased the payout for more than six years. The current stock price supports a dividend yield of 1.7%.
AWR stock is down 19% YTD. Shares are changing hands at 31 times forward earnings and 6.2 times sales. The 12-month median price forecast for AWR stock stands at $83.
CMS Energy (CMS)
52-week range: $58.51 – $73.76
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) generates and sells electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan. It generates more than half of its energy from renewable energy sources. CMS also distributes, transmits, and stores natural gas.
The utility reported Q1 results on May 3. Revenue increased 18% YOY to $2.37 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.20 per share, up from $1.09 per share a year ago. Cash and equivalents ended the period at $474 million.
CMS Energy is expected to purchase 300 MW of clean energy generated from two solar farms in Michigan due commence operations by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, management has announced plans to phase out coal usage by 2025 and become carbon-neutral by 2040.
So far in 2022, CMS stock is up 1%, highlighting its resilience to the broad market selloff. In addition, the company boasts 15 consecutive years of dividend growth and currently supports a 2.8% dividend yield.
Shares are trading at 22 times forward earnings and 2.5 times sales. The 12-month median price forecast for CMS Energy stands at $71.
Consolidated Edison (ED)
52-week range: $71.52 – $101.12
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) provides electricity, natural gas, and steam to a wide range of customers in New York state. It also boasts a large-scale renewable energy portfolio, operating three gigawatts of utility-scale wind and solar energy assets across 20 states.
The utility released Q1 metrics on May 5. The utility reported revenue of $4.06 billion, representing an increase of 10.4% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.47 per diluted share, up from $1.44 in the prior-year period.
Consolidated Edison announced plans to cash in on its green energy investments to date. As a result, management can channel the proceeds to other growth opportunities across its core utility businesses.
It hired Barclays (NYSE:BCS) for the sale of its renewable energy portfolio, potentially valued at roughly $4 billion. The sale is expected to accelerate longer-term growth as the company reinvests that capital into its core business.
The Dividend Aristocrat boasts well over four decades of straight years of dividend hikes. ED stock currently generates a robust 3.4% yield.
Shares have soared almost 9% YTD despite the market selloff. ED stocks is currently changing hands at 20.7 times forward earnings and 2.3 times sales. The 12-month median price forecast stands at 89.
Constellation Energy (CEG)
52-week range: $38.00 – $68.68
Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) is a utility that generates electricity through nuclear, solar, wind, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. In February, the utility was spun off from its parent company Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC). It operates an extensive portfolio of nuclear reactors, which generated almost 21,000 megawatts of electricity in 2021.
Constellation Energy announced Q1 metrics on May 12. Revenue came in at $5.59 billion. Adjusted earnings increased to $866 million, compared to an adjusted loss of $465 million in the prior-year quarter.
InvestorPlace.com readers should note that Constellation Energy is a renewable energy play more than a traditional utility stock. Management recently announced long-term agreements to provide cable giant Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and convenience store Sheetz with clean energy in their efforts to reduce carbon footprints. Analysts concur Constellation boasts a strong growth outlook thanks to its green energy operations.
CEG stock has lost almost 13% over the past three months. It currently supports a modest 1% dividend yield. Shares are trading at 17 times forward earnings and 1 times sales. The 12-month median price forecast for CEG stock stands at $68.50.
NiSource (NI)
52-week range: $23.65 – $32.59
NiSource (NYSE:NI) is one of the oldest utility companies stateside. It distributes electricity and natural gas to more than 4 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
The company announced Q1 financials on May 4. Revenue increased almost 21% YOY to $1.87 billion. Earnings came in at $1.75 per share, compared to 77 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.
Over the past year, NiSource has benefited from strong natural gas prices. As it sells both electricity and natural gas, it can compensate for seasonal fluctuations in its cash flows. It boasts investments of up to $4 billion in the pipeline. Meanwhile, management has recently announced plans to launch 11 major renewable energy projects.
NI stock is up 4% YTD. It generates a dividend yield of 3.2% at its current price. Shares are trading at 19.7 times forward earnings and 2.3 times sales. 12- month median price forecast for NiSource stands at $32.
NRG Energy (NRG)
52-week range: $34.70 – $47.82
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is an integrated power company delivering electricity and related products. The utility generates revenue from natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage.
On May 6, NRG Energy announced Q1 earnings. Revenue declined to $7.9 billion, down from $8.1 billion a year ago. Net income came in at $7.17 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of 33 cents a year ago. Cash and equivalents ended the period at $387 million.
Rising natural gas prices offer solid tailwinds for growth. Last year, the Direct Energy acquisition added more than three million additional customers across the U.S. In addition, the utility recently announced 2.6 gigawatts of renewable Power Purchase Agreements, including 45% in service in Texas.
NRG stock boasts nine years of consecutive dividend payments. The dividend yield stands at a hefty 3.9%. The board is also executing a $1 billion share repurchase program.
So far in 2022, NRG stock has lost 16%. Its discounted price looks attractive at 10 times forward earnings and 0.3 times sales. The 12-month median price forecast for NGR stock is $43.
Vistra (VST)
52-week range: $16.51 – $27.39
Vistra (NYSE:VST) operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company that sells electricity and natural gas. The utility also offers its services in Columbia, Canada, and Japan.
On May 6, Vistra issued Q1 financials. The utility reported a net loss of $284 million, down from 2.04 billion a year ago, due to the negative impacts of Winter Storm Uri. As of March 31, Vistra had total available liquidity of $3.14 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $1 billion.
Vistra stock boasts bullish momentum, benefiting from rising natural gas prices. Besides retail electricity and natural gas, the utility also generates revenue from wholesale energy purchases and sales, as well as a hedging strategy to capitalize on the power and commodities markets.
Management has reduced a sizeable amount of debt in 2019 and 2020. VST is expected to continue generating stable cash flows to deliver on its $2 billion share repurchase program.
VST stock is down 1% YTD. It supports a hefty 3% dividend yield at the current price level. Shares are trading at 13.6 times forward earnings and 0.9 times sales. The 12-month median price forecast stands at 31.50.
On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil, Ph.D., did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.