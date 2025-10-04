Tucked away inside the research campuses of IBM and Los Alamos Laboratory, two researchers just unlocked one of the biggest technological breakthroughs of the century.
And guess what? Almost no one is paying attention to it.
Fair enough – even I had no idea until I did a little research. But trust me when I say that everyone should be talking about this.
It all has to do with one sector I’ve been calling out throughout 2025 – quantum computing.
For those of you not in the know, quantum represents one of the single biggest technological breakthroughs of this century.
Quantum computing swaps out binary code for a system that uses quantum bits (or qubits) to power the most advanced applications on the planet.
It’s the biggest shift away from classical computing we’ll ever see in our lifetime.
And earlier this month, two researchers published a groundbreaking paper that demonstrates exactly how powerful quantum computing will soon become.
The Dawn of the Quantum Age
Those two researchers — Martín Larocca (a Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist) and Vojtěch Havlíček (a researcher at IBM) — successfully used a quantum algorithm to solve a century-old mathematical problem that even the most powerful, conventional supercomputers couldn’t handle.
The tricky part of the problem had to do with “factoring group representations.” Don’t let that phrase scare you off. It’s basically math-speak for breaking down hidden patterns — like solving a puzzle.
Why does that matter? Because these kinds of patterns show up everywhere — in the smallest particles that make up atoms, in the way crystals are structured, and even in the way your phone sends texts and videos.
The pair used a tool that takes a messy, complicated wave or signal and splits it into clear, simple parts. Think of it like taking a song and pulling out the drums, the guitars, and the vocals so you can hear each one separately.
By doing this, the team demonstrated what’s called “quantum advantage.” That’s where quantum computers solve a meaningful, real-world problem that traditional computers simply don’t handle quickly.
This has tremendous potential to impact our everyday lives. The same method could help doctors scan the human body more clearly, improve the safety of nuclear energy, make internet data more reliable, or even design new medicines and stronger building materials.
Most of the time, quantum computing gets hyped up for things it might do someday, but this study is different. Here we see that quantum computers already doing something important today.
In my view, that’s the moment where this tech shifts from being just a cool science experiment to becoming a tool the world can actually use.
This discovery proves something big: in the next 20 years, quantum computers will be used to tackle some of the hardest problems in the world.
And it won’t just be about solving complicated math puzzles. Quantum computers will help run energy systems, analyze massive amounts of data, power businesses, and a whole lot more. We’re standing at the edge of what people are already calling the “quantum age.”
With that in mind, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done — we’re still in the early innings of the quantum build-out.
Right now, the technology lives mostly inside research labs and the biggest tech firms. It’s powerful, but still years away from being part of everyday life.
But make no mistake, the opportunity is very real. This is a pivotal stage of development, much like the early days of classical computing or the internet and we’re already starting to see that potential realized in the markets.
The Call That Lit the Fuse
On December 27, 2024, I made a bold prediction: Quantum is going to overtake AI in the lexicon of investing this year.
At the time, it sounded almost crazy. AI had dominated headlines for years. ChatGPT, Nvidia, every tech CEO on earth couldn’t stop talking about it. But when I looked at the charts, the research, and the way money was starting to move, I could see something changing. The tide was shifting in the direction of quantum computing.
Even better, I gave you five specific names that were at the top of my watchlist.Here’s what happened next:
- IBM (IBM): Called at $227 — climbed over 28%
- IonQ (IONQ): Called at $37 — is just 5% away from a double
- D-Wave (QBTS): Called at $6.50 — shares tripled in less than a year
- Rigetti (RGTI): Called at $9 — is a four-bagger
- Quantum Computing (QUBT): Called at $12 — it’s more than doubled
While the S&P has crawled into double-digits by 14%, this little “quantum basket” has averaged a jaw-dropping 147%. If you acted on that call, you didn’t just beat the market — you smoked it.
Now here’s where experience kicks in. When most folks see numbers like that, the natural instinct is to get greedy, to believe the ride never ends. But markets don’t work that way.
They move in rhythms — they surge, they breathe, they surge again. And the best traders know that the moment to celebrate is also the moment to step back and protect what you’ve made.
When we started watching these names, most were billion-dollar minnows. Now some are racing toward $10 billion valuations without turning a profit. That’s a red flag. That’s when discipline separates the pros from the Joes.
Filtering the Quantum Noise
These moves are undeniably incredible, but let’s confuse a price breakout with a technology breakthrough.
The science of quantum is still years away from everyday use. What’s driving these parabolic charts right now is excitement, not revenue. And excitement alone never lasts forever.
Wall Street is always looking ahead — the big money isn’t just focused on what’s working today — it trades on what they believe might work tomorrow. And right now, the story of quantum has captured imaginations.
The leading experts in the science are calling this the NISQ-era of quantum — Noisy, Intermediate-Scale Quantum.
That means we can build small machines that run simple programs, but they’re noisy, fragile, and limited. They can’t yet deliver real-world breakthroughs. It’s exciting science, but it’s not ready for commercial production
As a result, only the biggest players with the most resources are likely to remain the most powerful quantum developers.
It’s a lot like dot-com stocks in 1999. Yes, Amazon changed the world. But Pets.com? Gone. If history serves us, quantum will follow a similar pattern.
Players like IBM and Microsoft will very likely be the first to market with their own mass-market quantum solutions. But it’s an open question for everyone else.
I can’t tell you how many emails I’ve gotten from traders saying, “Jonathan, I saw your quantum list in January but thought I’d missed the move.”
You haven’t missed out on quantum’s biggest gains. The sector isn’t going anywhere. What matters the most right now is listening to the experts you trust, having the patience to wait for better entries and the discipline to focus on companies that are more than just hype.
The “Qombie” Test
Right now, every time a company puts out a press release, every time someone talks about a benchmark win, the stocks catch fire.
But the longer we head down this road, the more we’ll see a lot of these stories just don’t hold up to scrutiny.
Scott Aaronson is one of the leading quantum theorists in the world. He has a great term for this, he calls them quantum zombies or “qombies” for short. They look alive when you first see the headline, but they’re really just noise, cherry-picked data, or marketing spin. Put them through tougher tests and they fall apart.
Aaronson is a longtime professor at the University of Texas at Austin and now heads up quantum research at OpenAI.
Before you let another quantum headline move your portfolio, ask:
- Is this company actually making their machines more dependable, or are they just bragging about how much new and extra stuff they’ve added?
- Do their results hold up when the “noise” is taken away, or do they fall apart under tougher testing?
- Has another lab independently replicated the result?
- Are they showing that their machine really beats the best regular supercomputers — or only claiming a win in some special case?
- Are they using standardized metrics — or house-invented scores?
If any answer is “no,” odds are good you’re looking at a qombie. And in September 2025, several of the wins we talked about don’t cut it.
IONQ is the closest to meeting parts of the test. They’ve published roadmaps about error correction and fidelity, and they’ve put forward metrics (like “algorithmic qubits”) that try to translate science into something useful. But even they haven’t cleared the bar of fully replicated, fault-tolerant wins.
Rigetti and D-Wave talk a big game about connectivity, scaling, and system access. But when you strip it down, most of their “breakthroughs” don’t survive independent replication or outperform the best classical systems on open benchmarks. By Aaronson’s criteria, they’re still in the qombie camp.
Quantum Computing Inc. is even further back. They don’t show credible progress on error correction, standardized metrics, or replicated wins. Right now, they’re a stock market story, not a science story.
Where the Money Still Belongs
My favorites are reliable names with a proven track record. And they’ve never changed even as I highlighted those other stocks in January:
- IBM (IBM): The company that invented the personal computer and still holds more U.S. patents than any other corporation. Now leading the charge in logical qubits and quantum error correction. +26% since January.
- Microsoft (MSFT): The firm that turned cloud into a trillion-dollar business — now betting on quantum as the next frontier.
- Alphabet (GOOGL): The same lab that claimed “quantum supremacy” in 2019 — still pouring billions into the race.
These probably won’t triple in a quarter. But they also won’t collapse when the NISQ bubble pops.
Here’s the breakdown for any trader looking for exposure to the well-backed incumbents (long-term) as well as the flash-in-the-pan names (short-term):
- Fade / underweight: IONQ, QBTS, RGTI, QUBT — spectacular runs, but narrative risk is sky-high. Great trades, dangerous investments.
- Prefer / overweight: IBM, GOOGL, MSFT — credible research, diversified businesses, quantum optionality without hype-driven downside.
No FOMO, Just Process
The quantum call was a home run. But here’s the part most people miss: it wasn’t luck, and it wasn’t magic. It was discipline. We sized the trades right, we locked in profits when the market gave them to us, and we treated every headline like noise until the tape confirmed the story. That’s how pros do it.
