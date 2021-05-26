Look around you — the cryptocurrency market is crashing (which was exactly what I said would happen) and newbie crypto speculators are getting their first abrupt spanking after being spoiled for far too long with far too little to actually warrant said spoils.
Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) plummeted 20%-plus in the past month after Elon Musk’s took it to task for not being in line with his climate-conscious mission statements, and after China renewed its commitment to keeping cryptocurrencies under their thumb.
At this moment, the price of BTC is $38,600 — far from its high of $64,000-plus in mid-April, but still too expensive for most people to afford an entire coin.
Two quick (but critical) notes here: The price of the cryptocurrency is not always indicative of its underlying fundamental value, and just because the market crashed does not mean there aren’t cryptocurrencies worth buying.
Which Cryptocurrencies Should You Buy?
Right now, at this very moment, there are a number of interesting cryptocurrencies, altcoins, and tokens trading hands for less than $2. While Bitcoin and Ethereum (CCC-USD) have dropped significantly, the lion’s share of the compounding share appreciation has already been made by those savvy enough to get in when both were hardly a glimmer in a CNBC news anchor’s eye.
If you’re aiming to strike it rich, the altcoins with relatively muted valuations and underappreciated fundamentals have the most upside to give. These are the coins that are going to mint the next generation of crypto millionaires.
I’ve got a few on my radar, which my cryptocurrency research team and I are hard at work analyzing. But perhaps the best altcoin to buy today, at this very moment, is one that I recently gave away to premium subscribers of my 10x-stock-a-day service, the aptly titled Daily 10X Stock Report. “DTX” for short.
DTX subscribers were the first to get my thoughts on a little cryptocurrency called Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD). An altcoin so valuable, that one-time cryptocurrency skeptic and notoriously critical Shark Tank star Mark Cuban couldn’t resist scooping it up. According to a disclosure on the Mark Cuban Companies website, the billionaire investor now owns MATIC coin.
And you would, too, had you been given a thoroughly researched, thoughtfully written examination of Polygon and its underlying technology before its exponential rise this week.
We wrote such an examination in the Daily 10X Stock Report, just days ago. Recommending to DTX subscribers they buy MATIC, despite its then-100% rise in a mere 24 hours. Here’s a little preview:
“Polygon is up more than 100% over the past 24 hours. That’s no misprint. It’s also no fluke. This cryptocurrency is up more than 2X in less than a day, and this could really be just the start of a much bigger, much longer uptrend in the crypto.“