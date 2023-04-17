Editor’s note: “One Little-Known Tech Stock Could Be the Next Big Thing in 2023” was previously published in March 2023. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.
People often make the common misconception that innovation follows a straight path. The hero’s journey goes like this. Someone comes up with a brilliant idea, works on it until it’s perfect, then finally launches it to the world.
But that’s not how innovation actually works. Innovation is a collaborative and iterative process that involves many different actors and stages.
One way to think about innovation is to use the iterative model. This model recognizes that basic research, practical invention, and business leadership are all important for creating new technologies.
In this model, each stage feeds into the next. Basic research provides the foundation for practical invention, which then leads to new businesses and products. This model has been proven in the past. Just take the transistor, for example.
It was not just the result of scientific inquiry into quantum theory and surface-state physics. It was also the product of engineering ingenuity and business vision. Even Albert Einstein contributed to its development with his advice!
This shows that the linear model of innovation is too simplistic. It doesn’t capture the complexity and diversity of the innovation process.
Consider CRISPR, a technology with huge potential for gene-editing and disease treatment. It might seem that CRISPR followed the linear model. It started with basic research by Francisco Mojica and others who were curious about a strange phenomenon in nature. And then it led to applied technologies like gene-editing and tools to fight coronaviruses.
But that’s not the whole story. CRISPR also involved many other researchers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and regulators who contributed to its development and adoption. It was not a straight line from basic research to practical applications.
Instead, CRISPR’s development was based in a dynamic synergy among scientists, inventors, and entrepreneurs. They inspired and supported each other in a collective effort that resulted in groundbreaking and practical applications for gene-editing and disease treatment. And now, CRISPR is opening the door to another revolutionary innovation that will transform the future of computing beyond your imagination…
This innovation is driven by a company that could become the next Microsoft (MSFT).
This is not an exaggeration – this young company has some of the brightest minds on the planet. And its cutting-edge technology could reshape society in the next few years.
And yet, hardly anyone knows about it…
But today, you have the opportunity to discover this tech stock, the industry behind it, and why it could be your next big investment success.
The Computing Revolution Changed the World over the Past 50 Years
The world has changed a lot over the past 40 years. And most of those changes have revolved around one important innovation: the computer.
Back in the 1980s, the world was astounded by this profound technology. Theoretically, you could program them to do any task. And in time, these computers became more powerful. Their underlying code became more robust. And humans started to use them for everything – working, communicating, shopping, and playing.
And so, the Computing Revolution went mainstream.
It’s no coincidence that all of today’s trillion-dollar companies are, in some way, computing companies.
Microsoft makes computers. So does Apple (AAPL). Meta (META) builds applications for use on computers, as does Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). Nvidia (NVDA) makes chips for computers. Intel (INTC) does, too. Unsurprisingly, those stocks have all turned their early investors into millionaires.
In short, the computer changed our lives profoundly over the past 40 years. The computing companies pioneering those changes have become the world’s most powerful businesses. And their shareholders have become the world’s wealthiest people.
But why am I telling you all this?
Because today, we face another technological revolution that could be as big as the computing revolution – if not bigger. And there’s one tech stock in particular that stands to benefit from it immensely.
The Computing Revolution 2.0
In many ways, the new technological revolution I’m talking about is the Computing Revolution 2.0.
That’s because it’s basically the computing revolution of the past 40 years but applied to living things instead.
I’m talking about rewriting the code of life through an emerging technology field called Synthetic Biology. It’s a much bigger undertaking than rewriting the code of machines.
I know. It sounds crazy. But scientifically speaking, it’s entirely plausible. Moreover, it’s happening right now as you read this.
Recall Biology 101. Structurally speaking, a cell is just like a computer. It’s a very powerful machine that runs on “digital code.” The only difference is that a computer’s code is in ones and zeros. And a cell’s “code” is in Gs, Cs, As, and Ts — the four nucleobases in DNA’s nucleic acid.
So, in theory, we can manipulate the code of life by changing the nucleobases’ order. And it’s just like manipulating computer code by changing the order of ones and zeros in the codebase.
Therefore, we can “code” living things much in the same way we can “code” inanimate objects, like phones and computers.
That’s what synthetic biology is all about: programming cells how we program computers — by changing the DNA code inside them.
If you’re reading that and thinking it sounds like a profound undertaking, you’re not wrong. It is a profound undertaking — with profound economic implications.
World-Changing Potential
I probably don’t need to state this, but I will just to be abundantly clear. The emerging field of synthetic biology has world-changing potential.
Over the past 50 years, we figured out how to manipulate the code of inanimate objects. Look how much that changed the world. Now we’re figuring out how to manipulate life’s code.
If you thought the computing revolution changed the world, you haven’t seen anything yet…
Synthetic biology allows us to manipulate crops’ code so that they’re pest-resistant and weather-tolerant. We can manipulate the code of cancer patients to get rid of their cancer. And we can manipulate yeast’s code to produce better-tasting beer.
Indeed, synthetic biology may actually be the solution to the myriad problems the world is facing today!
For example, take recent soaring gas prices. They’re a byproduct of American and European reliance on Russian oil. Such reliance could be solved by synthetic biology. We could employ it to manipulate the code of oil and natural gas to make it far more effective and plentiful. And with these next-gen fossil fuels, we could entirely eliminate our reliance on foreign oil and gas.
Or how about soaring grocery prices? That, too, is a byproduct of American and European reliance on Russian wheat. Yet again, synthetic biology could solve that problem. We could employ advanced synbio techniques to improve domestic wheat yields and boost domestic production. Then we’d make enough wheat stateside to not need any imports from Russia. Problem solved!
Indeed, synthetic biology won’t just change the world. It has the potential to solve most of the world’s current problems!
Consequently, the opportunity in this emerging industry is both enormous and urgent.
Why Now for This Tech Stock?
Before I tell you about this promising tech stock, let me first state that synthetic biology is not a new concept.
But for years, it has been just that – a concept – and nothing more.
That’s because rewriting the code of life, as you can imagine, is quite complex. The human body is a wonder. It’s infinitely more complex than a computer. Each human has a different “code.” And each living specimen — plant, crop, fish — has a different “code” than humans do.
To read all those different codes, you need to employ advanced DNA sequencing methods. And they’re among the most complex in the world. Then, to rewrite those codes, you need to use DNA synthesis or printing. And that’s so complex that it makes sequencing look like child’s play.
In short, the universe of synthetic biology is magnitudes more infinite and complex than that of classical computing. So, while we’ve made huge advancements in programming computers over the past 40 years, we’ve made little progress programming cells…
Until now.
Recent advancements in artificial intelligence have sped up the DNA sequencing process. And innovations in classical computing technologies have improved the accuracy of DNA synthesis and printing. This combination has enabled synthetic biology to work in the real world.
Right now, as you read this, food companies are leveraging synthetic biology to create pest-resistant crops. Beer companies are using it to create higher-yielding yeast. And biotech companies are using synbio to make new vaccines and medicines.
So begins the Synthetic Biology Revolution — one of the biggest technological paradigm shifts since the advent of the computer.
The Final Word on This Unrivaled Tech Stock
At the center of this revolution is one of the most promising startups in the world today. And it’s your opportunity to get in on the ground floor of the most revolutionary startup in the world today.
It’s a company that was founded by the world’s most pioneering experts in this field. And it’s backed by some of the biggest and most successful venture capital firms of all time.
This company has developed unique and groundbreaking technology that deals directly with the AI mechanisms that power this whole revolution.
Folks, this is not just another tech company. This is the leader of the Synthetic Biology Revolution. And it will reshape everything as we know it – including food and medicine – with its cutting-edge AI technology.
Folks, this firm is the “next big thing.” It’s the Microsoft of the Synthetic Biology Revolution.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.