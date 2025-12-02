Miss These Genesis Mission Stocks, and You’ll Regret It for a Decade

The American free market – that chaotic, beautiful, messy playground we’ve loved for decades – officially closed for renovation. And when it reopens, it won’t look anything like the one we once knew.
We are sprinting toward a corporate-state hybrid that looks less like 1980s Wall Street and more like 1942 – when Detroit stopped making Buicks and started building B-24 bombers. But instead of building planes to fight Nazi Germany, we are building data centers to fight China.
So, if you are currently analyzing price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) and return on invested capital (ROIC) or debating the nuances of “free market dynamics,” you can put your pen down… Because you are analyzing a world that ceased to exist roughly 90 days ago.
Don’t believe me? Just look at the scoreboard.
In the last few months alone, the Trump administration hasn’t just supported companies; it’s bought equity in them.
It converted CHIPS Act grants into a 10% stake in Intel (INTC)… took a 15% position in rare earths supplier MP Materials (MP)… then a 10% stake in Trilogy Metals (TMQ)… and a 10% stake in Lithium Americas (LAC)…
In other words, the federal government is no longer just a regulator – it’s the biggest whale in the waters: the ultimate activist investor. And when the guy printing the money is also buying the stock, you do not bet against the trade.
I mean, each of those stocks – MP, INTC, TMQ, and LAC – more than doubled in a matter of weeks… some even tripled within days. These are some of the fastest, biggest gains I’ve seen in my career.
But they were just the appetizer.
The main course? The Genesis Mission – the single most important investment theme of 2026…
The Genesis Mission: America’s Manhattan Project for AI Dominance
On November 24, President Trump signed an executive order launching the Genesis Mission. The financial media – still obsessing over quarterly earnings and Fed policy – referred to it as an “AI initiative.” But we think they are missing the forest for the trees…
Because the Genesis Mission isn’t about building a better chatbot. It is the Manhattan Project for AI: a formal acknowledgment by the White House that “letting the market decide” is how you lose a war to a command economy like China.
China doesn’t wait for a startup to secure funding to build a fusion reactor. It just builds it. Nor does it rely on market forces to secure its antimony supply. It seizes the mines instead.
That’s why the Trump administration has looked at Beijing and said, “Fine. Two can play at that game.”
Genesis will:
- Centralize Scientific Data
- The Department of Energy (DOE) is nationalizing the world’s largest scientific datasets.
- Weaponize AI
- These datasets are being fed into massive, state-run AI models trained on government supercomputers to solve physics and engineering problems that would normally take decades.
- Compress Timelines
- The goal is to shrink 10 years of research and development into 10 months.
- Pick Winners
- The government will identify the companies critical to this mission, fund them, provide them with the AI, and – most importantly for us – likely buy equity in them.
This is a total mobilization of the U.S. industrial base. And it is targeting exactly six strategic industries.
The Only Six Sectors That Matter in 2026
The Genesis Mission identifies six specific industries that will determine whether America remains a superpower or becomes a vassal state.
Trust me when I say that these are the only sectors that matter in 2026.
- Biotechnology: Train “Scientific Foundation Models” for biology to automate drug/material discovery.
- Critical Materials: AI-driven discovery of new deposits and securing domestic processing.
- Nuclear Fission & Fusion: Secure “Energy Dominance” to power the massive AI compute clusters.
- Quantum Information Science: Integrate quantum computing into the Genesis Platform to solve problems classical AI cannot.
- Semiconductors & Microelectronics: Domestic production of the chips that run the AI.
- Advanced Manufacturing (Robotics & Automation): “Robotic laboratories” and closing the loop from AI design to physical production.
Genesis Mission Timeline: Your 270-Day Investment Window
The White House is not wasting time here. This executive order set a very aggressive timeline with specific deadlines, starting from the date of the order (Nov. 24, 2025):
- 60 Days (approx. Jan. 23, 2026):
- The Secretary of Energy must submit a list of at least 20 specific challenges to solve within those six industries.
- 90 Days (approx. Feb. 22, 2026):
- Identify all available supercomputing and cloud resources that can be added to the Platform.
- 120 Days (approx. March 24, 2026):
- Identify the initial datasets and models to be used.
- Develop a security plan for bringing in data from outside the government (i.e. universities/private sector).
- 240 Days (approx. July 22, 2026):
- Review capabilities for “robotic laboratories” and automated manufacturing facilities.
- 270 Days (approx. Aug. 21, 2026):
- Go Live: The “American Science and Security Platform” must demonstrate “initial operating capability” for at least one of the identified challenges.
- 1 Year (Nov. 24, 2026):
- The secretary must submit a full report on progress, user engagement, and scientific outcomes.
As far as Washington goes, that’s an all-out sprint… which means if you’re not positioned, you’re already late.
How the Government Picks Winners: The Equity Injection Playbook
Now we know the government’s playbook: identify a critical need within those six pillars, find the best American companies doing it, inject cash, take equity… sending the stock price to the moon.
We saw this with Intel, MP, Trilogy Metals, and Lithium Americas.
And we will see it again – and again, and again – with companies tied to the Genesis Mission in 2026.
No one knows for sure what companies those will be. But we’ve been researching this initiative – and others like it – very closely. And we’ve put together a list of stocks that we view as “high-probability partners” within each of the six targeted industries.
Biotech: AI Drug Discovery Stocks
The government wants AI models that can design new drugs, materials, and biological defenses in months instead of years. That requires massive proprietary datasets of cellular behavior and computational biology platforms already built and operational.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX): The “poster child” for this mission. It has the “BioHive” supercomputer and a massive proprietary dataset of cellular images (over 20 petabytes). Plus, it’s already partnered with Nvidia (NVDA) and is building exactly what the Genesis Mission describes: an AI map of biology.
- Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA): Its strength is biosecurity and data. The company has existing contracts with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) to detect biological threats, which aligns perfectly with the “National Security” component of the mission.
- Schrödinger (SDGR): Uses physics-based software (AI) for material science and drug discovery. Its platform is essential for the “simulation” aspect mentioned in Section 3 of the order.
- Absci (ABSI): Focused on Generative AI for antibody creation. A likely target for grants, as the government will look to feed Absci’s data into its federal platform.
- Twist Bioscience (TWST): A leader in synthetic DNA manufacturing. You can’t have AI design a new biological organism without someone to print the DNA. Twist is the infrastructure layer for this.
Critical Materials: Rare Earth & Uranium Plays
You can’t build AI data centers, missiles, or next-gen batteries without rare earths, antimony, and lithium. And you certainly can’t rely on Chinese supply chains. The government will secure domestic production – through equity stakes, DPA funding, or outright nationalization if necessary.
- Perpetua Resources (PPTA): Controls the Stibnite Gold Project, the only domestic source of antimony (critical for munitions/missiles). It has already received Defense Production Act (DPA) funding; a deeper equity stake is a logical next step to ensure the mine opens.
- MP Materials (MP): The firm is already partially government-backed, but expect this to deepen. It is the only scaled rare earths producer in the United States.
- Standard Lithium (SLI): U.S.-based (Arkansas) lithium extraction supplier direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, which is cleaner and faster – fitting the “tech-forward” mandate.
- Centrus Energy (LEU): We see this as a critical target. It is the only U.S. company licensed to produce High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), which is required for next-gen nuclear reactors. The government must ensure this company succeeds to power the data centers.
Nuclear: Small Modular Reactor Stocks
AI requires massive, constant power. Renewable energy can’t handle the baseload demand of 24/7 supercomputing clusters. The Genesis Mission explicitly calls for “Energy Dominance” – which means nuclear. Specifically, small modular reactors (SMRs) and micro-reactors that can be deployed near data centers.
- Oklo Inc. (OKLO): The Sam Altman-backed company builds fast fission micro-reactors and was selected for the DOE’s “Reactor Pilot Program” in 2025. Its small footprint makes it perfect for powering the specific AI data centers mentioned in the mission.
- NuScale Power (SMR): The first to get design approval for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Despite financial hurdles, the government cannot afford to let its only licensed SMR player fail.
- BWX Technologies (BWXT): Builds nuclear reactors for the U.S. Navy. It is the “safe hands” partner for the government to build micro-reactors (Project Pele) for the Genesis Platform’s physical infrastructure.
- Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE): This company is working to develop portable micro-reactors – highly speculative, but exactly the kind of “high risk/high reward” tech the mission aims to accelerate.
- Constellation Energy (CEG): Less of an “innovation” play and more of an “infrastructure” play. It owns the nuclear plants that will likely be contracted to provide baseload power to the DOE’s new supercomputing centers.
Quantum Computing: The Genesis Platform’s Secret Weapon
Classical AI can’t solve certain optimization and simulation problems. Genesis requires integrating quantum computing into the platform to tackle challenges that would take classical computers millennia to solve – logistics, grid management, molecular simulation, cryptography.
- IonQ (IONQ): The clear leader in trapped-ion quantum computing – it already has a partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (a DOE lab) for grid optimization. We see IonQ as the most likely to be the “Quantum Engine” of the Genesis Platform.
- Rigetti Computing (RGTI): The U.S.-based superconducting quantum player has sold QPUs (Quantum Processing Units) to the DOE before.
- D-Wave Quantum (QBTS): D-Wave focuses on “Quantum Annealing,” which is excellent for optimization problems (like logistics or grid management) mentioned in the order.
- Quantinuum via Honeywell (HON): While Honeywell is a conglomerate, its Quantinuum spin-off is a top-tier player. The government may push for a direct stake or separate listing.
Semiconductors: Chip Stocks Getting Government Bailouts
AI runs on chips. Period. Domestic production of the semiconductors that power the AI models, the data centers, and the robotic manufacturing systems is essential. We cannot rely on Taiwan or South Korea when we’re in a technological war with China.
- Wolfspeed (WOLF): A leader in Silicon Carbide (SiC), essential for high-efficiency power management in data centers and EVs. It has struggled financially, making it a prime target for a “bailout-for-equity” deal to save U.S. capabilities.
- SkyWater Technology (SKYT): A “Trusted Foundry” accredited by the DOD. The firm is the only U.S.-owned pure-play foundry. It is small, struggling, and absolutely critical for classified chips.
- Micron Technology (MU): AI requires massive amounts of HBM (High Bandwidth Memory), and Micron is the U.S. champion for memory.
- Intel (INTC): Already heavily involved, but the Genesis Mission will likely force its Foundry business to separate or further integrate with defense needs, potentially leading to more direct government oversight/ownership.
Advanced Manufacturing: Robotics & Automation Plays
The executive order calls for “robotic laboratories” and automated manufacturing facilities that can close the loop from AI design to physical production. You need robots that can mix chemicals, handle materials, and execute experiments faster than human researchers ever could.
- Rockwell Automation (ROK): The U.S. giant of industrial automation. If the DOE wants to build “automated production facilities,” Rockwell provides the nervous system.
- Teradyne (TER): Owner of Universal Robots; makes “cobots” (collaborative robots) that can work inside labs to physically mix chemicals or handle materials, automating the scientific process.
- Symbotic (SYM): AI-powered warehouse robotics. Its technology could be adapted for the “logistics” of the massive datasets and sample libraries the DOE manages.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): This company makes the actual lab equipment. While a safe blue-chip, they will likely win the contracts to build the “robotic labs” described in Section 3(e).
Bottom Line: Why Genesis Mission Stocks Are the Only Trade That Matters in 2026
The Genesis Mission is a signal fire, telling us exactly where trillions of dollars in U.S. capital – both public and private – will flow over the next year. The government is building a fortress, and it’s using these companies as its foundation.
That’s why I think the best investment strategy for 2026 could be to create a “Genesis Basket.”
Allocate capital to the companies that align with the mission’s six industrial pillars. Ignore the noise about interest rates and consumer spending.
The only balance sheet that matters in 2026 is the federal government’s. And Washington is about to deploy trillions – in grants, loans, and direct equity – into exactly six industries.
We know the playbook, the timeline, and the companies most likely to benefit.
The only question left is: will you be positioned before the capital arrives?
Align with Washington to make 2026 your best year in the markets yet.