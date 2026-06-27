The Hidden Risk Building Inside the Most Popular AI Stocks Right Now

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Editor’s Note: Micron just posted one of the most extraordinary earnings reports in semiconductor history. Revenue more than quadrupled. Earnings skyrocketed 1,215%, and management’s guidance implies the memory boom is just getting started.
Most investors are focused on what that means for Micron. My friend and colleague Louis Navellier — who recently recorded a presentation focused on uncovering where the smart money is moving next — is on the hunt for the next great investment opportunities.
Louis has spent five decades finding where institutional money moves before the rest of the market catches on. Today he explains why Micron’s blowout quarter is actually a signal about the next bottleneck in AI — and how his system is already tracking the names that could benefit before Wall Street figures it out.
Read on for all the details.
In 1909, Theodore Roosevelt left the White House and set out for East Africa.
He was not going there as a tourist.
Roosevelt, his son Kermit and a team of naturalists were traveling on behalf of the Smithsonian Institution. Much of the journey came down to one difficult task:
Tracking elephants.
In the thick African brush, you don’t just wait for an elephant to step into view. By then, it might already be too late.
You had to look for signs: Fresh tracks in the mud. Broken branches. Disturbed grass. A path through the brush that told you something enormous had passed through before you ever saw it.
That is how I think about stocks.
I am not interested in waiting until the whole world can see the elephant. By then, Wall Street has usually figured out the story. The headlines are everywhere. The crowd has shown up. And a lot of the easy money has already been made.
That brings me to Micron Technology, Inc. (MU).
Micron is no longer hiding in the brush. The stock is up 325% year-to-date and 853% over the past year. It became a $1 trillion market cap company last month. And after this week’s blowout earnings report, it is quickly becoming one of Wall Street’s favorite AI stocks.
That did not happen by accident.
It happened because Micron is helping solve one of the biggest problems in artificial intelligence today: The memory bottleneck.
So, in today’s Market 360, we’ll dig into Micron’s blowout quarter, discuss why it matters and then talk about how my system is already helping me find winners from the next phase of the AI boom before the crowd catches on.
Micron Crushed Wall Street’s Expectations. Here’s What the Numbers Actually Mean.
For the past few years, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has been the grand finale of earnings season. But now, I believe Micron has taken that role.
Here’s why.
NVIDIA tells us how strong demand is for GPUs, the chips that power today’s AI systems. But Micron tells us whether those systems can get the memory they need to keep running at full speed.
Micron is one of the world’s largest makers of memory and storage chips. In plain English, its chips help computers and data centers store information, access it quickly and move it where it needs to go.
That may not sound as exciting as a cutting-edge GPU. But without memory, those GPUs cannot do their job.
Think of it like this: A GPU is the engine in a race car. Memory is the fuel line. You can build the most powerful engine in the world. But if the fuel line cannot deliver enough fuel, the engine cannot run at full speed.
That is the bottleneck AI is running into now. AI models are getting bigger. More companies are using AI in the real world. Data centers are being pushed harder. And all of that creates a need for faster, more advanced memory.
That is why Micron’s results matter so much.
The stock surged out of the gates Thursday morning after releasing blowout results for its third quarter in fiscal year 2026. Revenue jumped 73.8% year-over-year to $41.46 billion, while earnings surged a whopping 1,223.1% year-over-year to $28.86 billion, or $25.11 per share.
Wall Street was already expecting a strong quarter. The consensus estimate called for earnings of $20.71 per share on $35.82 billion in revenue. So, Micron posted a 21.2% earnings surprise and a 15.7% revenue surprise.
Micron also issued a stronger-than-expected outlook. For the fourth quarter in fiscal year 2026, the company expects total revenue of about $50 billion and earnings of about $31 per share. That would represent 342% year-over-year revenue growth and 923.1% year-over-year earnings growth.
That tells me this memory boom still has legs.
And management made clear why. The company noted, “Micron’s record fiscal third-quarter financial results and even stronger outlook for the fourth quarter reflect the strategic value of memory in the AI era.”
That last phrase is the key: The strategic value of memory in the AI era.
For years, memory chips were treated like a cyclical commodity business. Important? Yes. Exciting? Not really.
But AI has changed that. Today, memory is becoming one of the most important pressure points in the entire AI buildout. And Micron is standing right in the middle of it.
Is Micron Stock Still Worth Buying After a 325% Run?
Now, I know what some folks are thinking: Can a stock be up this much and still be attractive?
That is a fair question.
For decades, memory was a brutally cyclical business. That’s why, just before announcing earnings, Micron traded at just nine times forward earnings. That is far below Western Digital Corporation (WDC) and Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), which both trade at more than 36 times forward earnings.
The bears say that discount makes sense. They argue that memory is still memory, and this cycle will eventually turn.
I understand that argument, but there is a real case that this time is different.
Instead of short bursts of demand tied to PCs and smartphones, Micron is now tied to the ongoing buildout of AI data centers. And those data centers need massive amounts of high-performance memory.
Micron’s long-term supply agreements support that idea. MarketWatch reported that Micron has signed 16 strategic customer agreements, and 14 of them include pricing that represents about $100 billion in cumulative revenue, minimum.
That kind of visibility is something memory companies didn’t always have. So, there is a strong argument that this run may not be over yet.
The AI Crowding Trap — and Why Micron’s Popularity Is the Warning Sign
That said, I have been around long enough to know what happens when a trade gets too crowded.
The more popular a stock becomes, the more crowded it can get. And in today’s market, crowding can happen faster than ever.
That is because millions of investors are now leaning on the same AI tools, the same AI-generated research, the same model portfolios and the same automated trading systems. So, when a stock becomes the obvious AI winner, the crowd can pile in all at once.
That can feel good for a while. It can push a stock higher. It can make everyone feel like they are on the right side of the trade.
But it can also create a dangerous setup.
When retail investors and AI-driven systems rush into the same obvious names, institutional investors often get the liquidity they need to sell into that demand. In other words, the crowd may be buying just as the smart money is quietly moving on.
That is the trap I want to help my readers avoid.
Again, Micron is a great company. I still like it. But the bigger lesson is that by the time a stock becomes obvious to everyone, the elephants of Wall Street may already be looking for the next opportunity.
That is why I do not want to chase the crowd. I want to look for the fresh tracks.
That is what my Precursor Intelligence (P.I.) system is designed to do.
P.I. is my way of looking for fresh tracks in the numbers. It helps me find companies with accelerating fundamentals and improving money flow before they become the obvious names every AI tool is recommending.
In my Accelerated Profits service, we have already seen this approach lead us to several powerful winners in the AI space, including:
These are the kinds of gains that can happen when you find the fresh tracks early, before the elephant steps into the clearing.
To further explain how my P.I. system works, I recorded a special presentation. I also discuss why AI-powered crowding could become a serious risk for investors and where I believe the smart money is moving next.
I also reveal several stocks my system is flagging right now.