SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023
An image of Louis Navellier
Meet Louis Navellier

Buy DIS Stock? No. Don’t Let the Return of Disney Dividends Entice You

Disney+ subscriber loss and fast cash burn add uncertainty to DIS stock

By Louis Navellier and the InvestorPlace Research Staff Feb 27, 2023, 6:00 am EST
  • Walt Disney (DIS) seems to want to reduce its expenditures, but also plans to pay dividends this year.
  • Disney’s capital position is moving in the wrong direction.
  • Investors should think twice before considering a long position in DIS stock now.
DIS stock - Buy DIS Stock? No. Don’t Let the Return of Disney Dividends Entice You

Source: VIAVAL TOURS / Shutterstock

Will investors of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have a “magical” experience in 2023? It’s hard to be confident in DIS stock when Disney is preparing to bring back dividend payments but also intends to reduce its capital outlays. Plus, Disney is losing subscribers for its streaming service and appears to have a cash-burn problem.

Generations of income-focused investors counted on Disney to deliver value to its shareholders. Then, the Covid-19 pandemic dealt a blow to the company’s theme-park business.

Consequently, Disney has shifted some of its focus to its Disney+ streaming business. Additionally, the company has suspended its dividend for the past several years. That could change later this year, but the bigger picture doesn’t necessarily look bright for Disney.

DIS Walt Disney $100.30

Disney Tries Out Fire-and-Yield Playbook

There’s an interesting, and possibly unsettling, phenomenon happening on Wall Street lately. A Barron’s article refers to it as the “playbook” of firing workers and focusing on paying dividends. It seems, for better or for worse, that Disney CEO Bob Iger is hellbent on using this playbook in 2023.

This raises a crucial question: Are Disney and Iger really committed to reducing the company’s financial outlays, or not? Iger is ready to cut 7,000 jobs, even though this might effect the theme park and customer-service experience at Disney.

At the same time, Iger revealed Disney’s intention to reinstate the company’s dividend payments by the end of this year. One might question whether this is just a way to bribe prospective investors and whether it makes sense to bring the dividend back when Disney is supposed to be reducing its expenditures.

Cash Burn Doesn’t Bode Well for DIS Stock

Besides, reinstating Disney’s dividend isn’t necessarily justifiable when the company is having financial issues. In particular, investors should consider Disney’s cash burn to be a glaring red flag.

All is not well at the House of Mouse, it seems. Concerns have been raised about Disney’s insensitively high theme-park admission and perks prices as families struggle in this challenging economy. Meanwhile, on the streaming side of the equation, Disney lost approximately 2.4 million Disney+ subscribers during 2023’s first fiscal quarter (161.8 million subscribers versus 164.2 in the prior quarter).

Moreover, it’s probably not a great idea for Disney to consider reinstating dividend payouts when the company’s capital position is suboptimal. From the quarter ended Jan. 1, 2022, to the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, Disney’s cash used in continuing operations decreased from -$209 million to -$974 million. In addition, during that same time frame, Disney’s free cash flow declined from -$1.19 billion to -$2.155 billion.

What You Can Do Now

Iger’s intention to reinstate Disney’s dividend doesn’t appear to be justified by the company’s capital position. Prospective shareholders might also question whether Disney’s fire-and-yield combo reflects a consistent commitment to cost reduction.

In other words, you don’t have to let Iger’s yield-resumption tease entice you into buying Disney shares now. DIS stock could get a higher grade if conditions change, but for the time being, it gets a “D” as eager investors should consider waiting on the sidelines for now.

On the date of publication, Louis Navellier had a long position in DIS. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

Communications, Media, Streaming, Consumer Discretionary, Travel

An image of Louis Navellier Louis Navellier Editor, Market 360

Meet Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier is one of Wall Street’s renowned growth investors. Providing investment advice to tens of thousands of investors for more than three decades, he has earned a reputation as a savvy stock picker and unrivaled portfolio manager.

Learn more about Louis

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/market360/2023/02/buy-dis-stock-no-the-return-of-disney-dividends-wont-matter/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC