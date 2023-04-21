SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023
An image of Louis Navellier
Meet Louis Navellier

PLUG Stock: The Untold Story Behind its Never-Ending Plunge

Resist any urge to "plug" PLUG stock back into your portfolio

By Louis Navellier and the InvestorPlace Research Staff Apr 21, 2023, 6:05 am EDT
  • Shares in Plug Power (PLUG) have fallen by more than 50% since early February.
  • There’s a good reason for this: the hydrogen company keeps struggling to effectively execute on its strategy.
  • Why some remain optimistic, much suggests current trends will continue, pointing to further bad times ahead for PLUG stock.
PLUG stock - PLUG Stock: The Untold Story Behind its Never-Ending Plunge

Source: Shutterstock

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock was off to a strong start back in January. However, sentiment changed dramatically starting in early February. This has resulted in a more than 50% price decline for PLUG stock in a little over two months.

During this time frame, this widely followed hydrogen stock has tumbled from above $18 per share, to prices just below $9 per share. After this drop, some bottom-fishing investors may believe shares are now at a “can’t miss” price.

After all, according to those laying out the bull case, Plug Power still has the potential to achieve a “liftoff moment,” resulting in a big jump in revenue, and swing to consistent profitability.

Yet despite this optimism held by some, there’s a good reason the market keeps abandoning this stock in droves. Let’s take a closer look at the root of PLUG’s plunge, and why it is likely to continue.

PLUG Plug Power $8.85

Why Investors Keep Pulling the Plug on PLUG Stock

Plug Power has come a long way from the lofty price level its shares attained during the height of the late 2020/early 2021 bubble among renewable energy stocks. Political changes in the United States spurred great excitement that the U.S. Federal Government would fast-track America’s move to fossil fuel alternatives.

As a result, investors briefly sent PLUG stock to prices topping $75 per share. Since then, however, it’s been a choppy trip back towards pre-“green wave” price levels. To most, this big price decline is because of investors souring on the renewable energy sector.

However, this sentiment shift, and the resultant deflating of the “green energy bubble,” isn’t the sole reason behind PLUG’s nearly-90% drop from its 10-year high.

Poor execution has been just as strong of a factor. Even as the world is far from fully moving away from fossil fuels, adoption of energy alternatives have grown substantially in recent years.

This is because of government mandates, as well as incentives provided by legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act. Yet despite the growing demand for its offering, Plug Power has thus failed to turn this into strong fiscal results.

The Bull Case is On Shaky Ground

Although PLUG stock has clearly fallen out of favor, some investors remain bullish on its long-term prospects. This isn’t out of any sort of ignorance. These bulls know the company continues to fall short of expectations, and have dialed back their expectations a little.

Still, these analysts/investors still believe that Plug Power can achieve its long-term revenue growth goals, as detailed in the company’s latest investor presentation. These entail hitting $5 billion in sales by 2026, with a 17% operating income margin, and hitting $10 billion by 2030, with a 20% operating income margin.

Yes, given PLUG’s current market cap ($5.34 billion), even moderately coming up short of this target could, in theory, result in a big recovery for the stock. However, there is plenty to suggest that hitting this revenue and profitability targets unlikely.

As two sell-side analysts have recently pointed out, the current economic environment may make it difficult for the company to obtain the financing needed to achieve this growth. Plug’s poor fiscal track record calls into question its ability to ultimately raise its margins to the 17%-20% range.

More Disappointment Ahead

Put simply, Plug Power appears more likely to continue missing on revenue estimates. The company also appears likely to keep reporting heavier-than-expected losses.

What remains of the bull camp for this stock will keep dwindling. Further poor financial performance will make it increasingly certain that Plug doesn’t come anywhere close to hitting its 2026 and 2030 revenue targets, much less its ambitious profitability targets for these years.

While down massively from its 2021 highs, PLUG may have ample room to drop from here. A full trip back to penny stock territory (under $5 per share), which this stock languished in for many years prior to 2020, may not be out of the question.

Barring a sudden improvement in its ability to effectively execute on its strategy, resist any urge to “plug” PLUG stock back into your portfolio.

PLUG stock earns a D rating in Portfolio Grader.

On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

Energy, Renewable Energy, Battery, Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

An image of Louis Navellier Louis Navellier Editor, Market 360

Meet Louis Navellier

Louis Navellier is one of Wall Street’s renowned growth investors. Providing investment advice to tens of thousands of investors for more than three decades, he has earned a reputation as a savvy stock picker and unrivaled portfolio manager.

Learn more about Louis

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/market360/2023/04/plug-stock-the-untold-story-behind-its-never-nding-plunge/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC