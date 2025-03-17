China’s Deflation, NVIDIA Developer’s Conference & What’s Next for Stocks?

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, folks!
Unfortunately, luck was not on investors’ sides last week, as the markets experienced another bout of brutal selloffs. In fact, the S&P 500 briefly closed in correction territory on Thursday. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ is still in one and has led the overall market lower the past two weeks.
So, in the latest Navellier Market Buzz, I discuss what’s going on in the market and why I’m not bothered by strategists lowering their S&P 500 price targets. I also talk about China’s deflation problems, the U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacity surge (and the stocks benefitting from it), what to expect from the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC), as well as answer a few investor questions.
Plus, I review NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) performance last week and touch on its AI Developer Conference, which started today. Developers from all over the country are coming together in San Jose, California, to share their insights and ambitions for the future of AI.
Now, the most important event of NVIDIA’s conference will come on Thursday, when CEO Jensen Huang hosts Quantum Day, or “Q Day.” Industry leaders will come together to talk about the future of quantum computing and what they plan to do with it. I held a special summit – The Next Nvidia 50X Call – last week to share what I expect from Q Day. Click here to view the replay.
