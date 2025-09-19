Banks Want to Stop Trump’s Dollar “Upgrade” – But Here’s How You Can Profit

The big banks are getting a little nervous.
This week, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong claimed that the big banks are trying to stop a new kind of digital dollar from going mainstream. He says they’re running to Washington with “boogeyman” stories, hoping to scare lawmakers into slowing it down.
It’s a familiar pattern. Every time money evolves – whether it was credit cards in the 1950s, online banking in the 1990s, or mobile payments in the 2000s – the establishment resists. They fight it at first… and then once adoption is unstoppable, they scramble to catch up.
So, what exactly has them so scared?
It comes down to something called stablecoin rewards.
Here is how it works. Today, if you keep money in a traditional savings account, you might earn half a percent in interest. Maybe 1% if you are lucky. But on certain digital dollars – known as stablecoins – exchanges like Coinbase and Kraken are now offering rewards of 4% or even 5% or more.
That is a big problem for the banks. If people start moving their deposits into these digital dollars, it means less money for the old system – and less profit for the banks. As Armstrong pointed out on Capitol Hill this week, they raked in more than $180 billion from payment fees last year alone. No wonder they are crying foul.
Banking lobbyists are warning Washington that rewards could cause trillions of dollars to leave community banks. They are trying to frame it as a threat to the economy. But in reality, this is about protecting their turf.
And here is the kicker: Thanks to new legislation signed by President Trump, interest-bearing stablecoins are prohibited – but rewards are allowed. In other words, it’s already written into law.
Which means no matter how loudly the banks complain, the genie is out of the bottle and there’s no way for the banks to put it back.
And here is why you should care. Stablecoins are not just shaking up how banks operate. They are already changing how money moves across the entire financial system – and creating an opening for investors to profit from the hidden highways that make it all possible.
So, in today’s Market 360, I’ll explain what you need to know about stablecoins and how you can profit. But first, let’s take a look at the law that’s allowing stablecoins to go mainstream…
The GENIUS Act
On July 18, 2025, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act – short for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins.
This landmark law gave stablecoins (or Trump Dollars, as I like to call them) their legal framework in the United States for the very first time.
Every Trump Dollar must be backed one-for-one by real dollars or U.S. Treasuries. They are legally recognized as cash, not securities. And they are exempt from the kind of regulatory chokeholds that stifled crypto innovation in the past.
That makes them the first truly American stablecoins, built to strengthen the dollar rather than replace it.
Why This Is a Big Deal
Stablecoins are not cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum that can swing 20% in a single day. They are designed to be stable – always equal to one U.S. dollar.
And here is the key. Stablecoins run on something called blockchain – a shared digital ledger that records every transaction in real time. Instead of each bank keeping its own private record book, everyone can see the same record at once, and no one can tamper with it. That is what makes stablecoins so fast, so cheap and so reliable.
It also means they unlock major benefits:
- Instant payments. No more waiting days for wires or ACH transfers to clear. A Trump Dollar moves as fast as an email.
- Low fees. Transaction costs can drop by 97%. Instead of banks and processors taking their cut, the money stays in your pocket.
- Transparency. Every transaction is recorded on a shared ledger, reducing fraud and hidden charges.
- Accessibility. Anyone with a phone and internet connection can use them, opening the door to billions worldwide.
This is why Visa Inc. (V) has already built the infrastructure so 150 million merchants can accept them. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) processes more than a billion dollars in stablecoin transactions every single day. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and Stripe are embedding them. Even Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Walmart Inc. (WMT) are exploring how to plug them into their businesses.
How Trump Dollars Could Help Save the U.S. Dollar
The GENIUS Act is not just about convenience. It is also about protecting America’s financial leadership.
For years, inflation has eaten away at the value of every paycheck. At the same time, the U.S. national debt has exploded past $36 trillion, with interest costs alone now larger than defense spending. And around the world, nations like China and Russia have been working to weaken the dollar’s role as the global reserve currency.
Trump Dollars are designed to fight back.
Because every stablecoin must be backed by dollars and Treasuries, they create massive new demand for U.S. debt. That helps lower interest rates, eases the debt burden, and shores up confidence in the dollar.
In fact, analysts at Citi predict stablecoin issuers could become some of the biggest holders of U.S. Treasuries in the world within just a few years. That kind of demand could be the difference between a debt crisis and renewed financial strength.
The Hidden Highways of This Revolution
Here is the part most people do not realize.
Every Trump Dollar transaction depends on underlying crypto networks – the digital highways that make it possible to send value instantly around the globe.
These are not meme coins or speculative tokens. They are the infrastructure. Without them, stablecoins would not work.
Every time a Trump Dollar moves, it drives activity and demand into these networks. With trillions already flowing and adoption set to accelerate, that demand could grow tenfold or more.
