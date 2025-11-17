Gold Rebounds, AI Stocks Reset and NVDA Takes Center Stage (w/ Tammy Marshall)

We witnessed quite a bit of action in the market last week.
Specifically, tech stocks took a tumble mid-week amid ongoing nervousness about the valuations of artificial intelligence stocks and a potential “AI bubble.”
For example, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), the leader of the AI Revolution, had one of the worst hits, dropping about 4.5% on the week.
All eyes are watching NVIDIA more closely, as it will serve as the grand finale to earnings season when it announces its earnings after the market closes this Wednesday. I’ll review the earnings and share my thoughts with you this Thursday, so keep an eye on your inbox for that!
I want to assure everyone that the recent correction was technical in nature and had nothing to do with fundamentals. Fortunately, as Thanksgiving approaches, investors tend to focus more on the holidays and their vacation plans, so I expect sentiment to improve.
With that in mind, we had a special guest on Navellier Market Buzz that I’m very excited about: Tammy Marshall, known as the “Fibonacci Princess.” She used her technical expertise to explain when this market correction will end, if gold stocks are still safe to buy and if AI-related stocks are viable again, since they were the biggest victims of the mean reversion algorithms that took place recently. We also talk about a few key companies set to report earnings this week, including Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Target Corporation (TGT).
Click the image below to watch now.
Knowing When to Act When Opportunity Strikes
While Tammy and I covered what’s happening now in the market – the volatility, the reversals and what to watch – there’s another layer to all of this that’s just as important…
Knowing how to act when opportunities emerge.
