How I Found a 600% Winner Before Wall Street Caught On

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Picture this.
In a couple of weeks, it will be Memorial Day weekend. You’re in the backyard. The grill is fired up. Someone hands you a cold one. The smell of burgers is in the air, and the afternoon is off to a great, sunny start.
Inevitably, somebody brings up the market.
Maybe it’s your brother-in-law. Maybe it’s your neighbor from two doors down. But somebody always does.
The same names always get brought up. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). Tesla Inc. (TSLA). Apple Inc. (AAPL). The same household names that have dominated the financial headlines for the past three years.
There’s nothing wrong with any of those names, necessarily.
It’s just that the big money has already been made.
But here’s what nobody at that barbecue is going to be talking about.
A company that helped build the Space Shuttle. That supplies high-strength alloys to the U.S. military for fighter jets, submarines and missile defense systems. One that is now quietly becoming one of the most important materials suppliers for the AI buildout.
Sounds pretty interesting, right?
My Stock Grader system flagged this company in August 2023, back when it had a $2.8 billion market cap and nobody was paying attention.
Today, that company is worth more than $20 billion. The subscribers who were with me from the beginning are sitting on gains of roughly 600%.
In today’s Market 360, I want to tell you how my system found this company before Wall Street did, what it actually does – and why I believe we are now entering an environment where investors could have the chance to land multiple winners exactly like this.
All you have to do is know where to look.
I recently explained all the details in my 10X Fed Shock event. And if you haven’t watched the replay, what I’m about to share will make you want to…
How My System Found a 600% Winner
Let me tell you exactly how this happened. Because the story of how I found this company is just as important as the company itself.
In August 2023, my Stock Grader system started flagging Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) – a specialty metals and materials company based in Philadelphia that most investors had never heard of.
It wasn’t making headlines. It wasn’t showing up on any must-own lists. The financial media wasn’t writing about it.
But my system doesn’t care about headlines. It cares about two things: the health of the underlying business and whether institutional money is beginning to move in quietly ahead of the crowd.
And on both counts, Carpenter Technology was lighting up – in fact, Stock Grader gave it a Total Grade of A (Very Strong).
But here’s the thing. In this case, the real heavy hitters weren’t accumulating yet. They couldn’t, really – this was a $2.8 billion company.
If they tried to buy shares of this company in any way that would move the needle for them, they’d send it through the roof – and kneecap themselves in the process.
This meant we were early.
So, I recommended it to my Breakthrough Stocks subscribers that August. Those subscribers are up roughly 600% today.
I should also add that I recommended it to my Growth Investor subscribers in November 2024.
In that service, we typically focus on large-cap stocks. Those subscribers are sitting at about a 127% gain as of this writing.
Now, 127% is nothing to scoff at. But in Growth Investor, we typically stay away from any company with a market cap of less than $10 billion.
But the difference between 127% and 650% on the exact same stock tells you everything you need to know about the power of finding a company before the crowd does.
Same company, but drastically different returns. In fact, we saw this pattern before with Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), the server company I talked about last week.
I recommended it in Breakthrough Stocks in March 2025, then in Growth Investor six months later. The latter is raking in gains of about 310%, while the former is bringing in a 1,160% gain as I’m writing this.
That’s a huge difference.
But what exactly made Carpenter Technology such a compelling opportunity in the first place?
What Makes Carpenter Technology So Compelling
Carpenter Technology isn’t a flashy company. It doesn’t make products you’ll find at the mall. It makes are the materials that make everything else possible.
The company develops high-performance alloys, specialty stainless steels and titanium products designed for conditions where failure simply isn’t an option.
Its materials went into NASA’s Space Shuttle and the Mars Rover. It’s a major supplier to the U.S. military – fighter jets, submarines, missile defense systems, you name it.
And now it’s expanding into AI-driven manufacturing, producing precision components and cooling infrastructure for the physical buildout of the AI boom.
Picks and shovels. Backbone. Pick whatever descriptor you want – Carpenter fits the bill.
The numbers back it up. Third-quarter revenue grew 11.6% year-over-year to $811.5 million, beating estimates. Adjusted earnings jumped 47.3% to $2.77 per share, topping expectations of $2.64. The company raised full-year operating income guidance to between $700 million and $705 million – roughly 33% growth year-over-year.
Most importantly, management noted that aerospace and defense demand is still at the “beginning of the growth cycle.” In other words, this is a company that’s potentially still in the early innings of its best run.
The Next Big Winners Are Around the Corner
Carpenter Technology was hiding in plain sight in August 2023. A $2.8 billion company doing some interesting things that Wall Street was too big to bother with.
My system found it. My subscribers got in early. And the results speak for themselves.
But here’s what I really want you to understand.
This isn’t a one-time story. This is how my system works – and right now, it’s working overtime.
Aside from Carpenter, I’ve already told you about Bloom Energy– up 1,100% in 14 months.
But there’s also:
- Celestica Inc. (CLS): +525% in 22 months
- Argan Inc. (AGX): +500% in 13 months
- Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. (IDR): +430% in 11 months
- TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI): +270% in 9 months
And more.
Every one of these was a smaller, underfollowed company when my system flagged it. Every one of them was too small for the biggest Wall Street funds to touch in any meaningful way. And every one of them showed the same early combination of strong fundamentals and building institutional buying pressure before the crowd showed up.
That’s not luck. That’s a system doing what it’s supposed to do. And right now, I believe we are entering one of the rarest market windows I’ve seen in nearly 50 years.
At my recent 10X Fed Shock event, I explained why I’ve seen this play out four times in my career: 1995, 2001, 2008 and 2020.
Each time, a specific group of smaller stocks delivered extraordinary gains before the crowd figured out what was happening.
I believe we are at the beginning of window number five.
That’s one reason why my system is flagging 53 stocks showing the same early signals as Carpenter.
I gave away one of those names for free – and laid out exactly why I believe this window is opening right now.
If you haven’t watched the replay yet, I’d encourage you to do so now. The investors who get positioned before the crowd figures out what’s happening are the ones who capture the biggest gains.
That’s always been true. I believe it’s especially true right now.
You can watch the full 10X Fed Shock replay here.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Argan Inc. (AGX), Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS), Celestica Inc. (CLS), Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. (IDR), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)