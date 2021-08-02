Zuckerberg Believes the Metaverse Is the ‘Next Big Thing’ in the Tech World

Love him. Hate him. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undoubtedly a smart dude.
He built a social media platform that, today, 2.9 BILLION people use every single month. It’s the largest and most widely used platform ever constructed in history – and Zuckerberg was its architect.
So if you’re looking for the “next big thing” in the technology world, you should be listening to Zuckerberg.
Well, fortunately for us, Zuckerberg recently clarified his thoughts on what he believes is the unequivocal “next big thing” in the technology world: the metaverse.
Zuckerberg and the Metaverse
In Facebook’s second-quarter earnings call with investors and analysts last week, Zuckerberg mentioned “metaverse” 16 different times. For context, he mentioned “advertising” – which is the bulk of Facebook’s business today – just once…
Clearly, Zuckerberg wants to make Facebook a metaverse company. Indeed, Zuckerberg said exactly that in his own words. From the Q2 conference call: “In the coming years, I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company.”
So… why is Zuckerberg doing this? Why is he so excited about the metaverse? Heck, what even is the metaverse?
Let’s answer those questions right now – and most importantly, let’s show you how you can make a ton of money by investing in what may be the next big thing in tech.
The metaverse is a virtual replica of the real world.
It’s a virtual environment that you can “plug into” via virtual reality technology to hang out with friends, play games, work, create, and more. Perhaps the best way to think about the metaverse is as “embodied internet,” versus today’s “mobile internet.”
“Embodied internet” means that, as opposed to just looking at the internet through various screens, you will be embedded into the internet through various virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices, like smart glasses and headsets.
Now, before you go on saying that this is the stuff of science fiction and will never happen in our lifetimes… let me stop you there and simply say: Yes, this is the stuff of science fiction, but it’s also finally turning into a reality. That’s how far technology has come over the past few years.
Every major tech company out there – from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) – is working on and has successfully created AR-enabled hardware devices that will form the basis for connecting to the metaverse. Several other companies – like Unity Software (NYSE:U), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) – are building the software platforms that allow developers to create metaverse experiences.
This is all happening right now. Snap has already rolled out augmented reality lenses and advertising opportunities. Apple’s latest smartphone integrates LiDAR technology for AR capability. Facebook is clearly gearing up to go all-in with AR tech.
In other words, the “next big thing” in the technology space is emerging right now.
What the Metaverse Means for You
But let’s break that statement down. Why, exactly, is everyone so excited about the metaverse?
Because with the metaverse, you’re basically creating a whole new world – and in doing so, you’re unlocking a whole new world of economic opportunities. We believe some of the biggest economic opportunities in the metaverse will be:
- Metaverse gaming. Gaming is going to fundamentally change, from playing a character on a digital screen with a controller to immersing yourself into a digital world and becoming that character. Which companies are going to make the best metaverse games? Those are the future titans of the $176 BILLION global gaming industry.
- Metaverse advertising. Advertising is going to fundamentally change, too. Today, we see display and video ads on digital screens. In the metaverse, we will be interacting with VR ads that could come in various forms, from a virtual character trying to sell us on a bottle of shampoo to a pop-out movie ad like we all saw in Back to the Future. Who is going to build the metaverse worlds to house all those ads? Who is going to build the best metaverse advertising tech? The future titans of the $455 BILLION digital advertising industry.
- Metaverse objects. Today, we place high value on the physical objects we own in the real world. In the future, we will place high value on the digital objects we own in the metaverse – especially as the metaverse integrates more completely with the blockchain for the creation of unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The market for physical objects measures in excess of $500 BILLION. The market for digital objects will be that big one day.
Between just those three opportunities, we’re talking about the creation of a trillion-dollar economic opportunity with the metaverse.
Do you see why Zuckerberg is so excited about this stuff?
He’s not alone. We’re just as excited – and that’s why, in our ultra-exclusive, future-focused investment research advisory service Innovation Investor, we will soon launch a brand-new report featuring the seven best augmented reality stocks to buy to play the trillion-dollar emergence of the metaverse.
Buying these stocks today could be like buying internet stocks back in the 1990s – before they went on to soar 10X, 20X, even 100X or more in some cases.
Trust us. This is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.
Click here to gain access to that service … ahead of us launching that report… and get in first on what could be the next-generation of Big Tech winners.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
