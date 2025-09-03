2 AI Winners… Including One Physical AI Game-Changer

Editor’s Note: Starting on October 1, we are going to begin publishing Smart Money at 1 p.m. Eastern Time each day to ensure you have our latest analysis midday.
Hello, Reader.
When Gary Cooper, as Lou Gehrig’s character in 1942’s The Pride of the Yankees, uttered, “All the arguing in the world can’t change the decision of the umpire,” he wasn’t talking about “robo-umps.”
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that it will roll out its Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System league-wide in 2026.
Using Hawk-Eye cameras, the challenge system lets teams quickly challenge key ball-strike calls — with human umpires relaying the robo-ump’s decision to the crowd.
The message is clear: AI is stepping out of the digital world and into the physical one – from baseball fields to operating rooms to warehouses.
AI is an incredibly powerful megatrend. And now “Physical AI” is here to help companies reach milestones once thought impossible.
In today’s Smart Money, I’ll share two of my favorite AI stocks positioned for incredible gains.
Each benefits from the AI Revolution in different ways, and one is particularly poised to profit as Physical AI takes off.
Let’s dive in…
AI Supercharges a Payments Powerhouse
My first AI stock is a titan of the digital payments industry. Its platform has 434 million active accounts, while the annual volume of processed payments on its platform reached $1.68 trillion last year.
Its dominant position in the “branded checkout” segment has powered most of that growth. Its checkout button, which you often see when shopping online, is an example of that business. Eighty percent of the top 1,500 retailers in North America and Europe feature this company in their digital wallets.
Thanks to its high-margin fee structure, the branded checkout segment accounts for about one-third of the total payment volumes (TPVs) but produces more than half of its total revenues.
Yet PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) isn’t taking its success for granted. The company is fortifying its market leadership by integrating leading-edge AI and machine-learning processes into key aspects of its operations.
For example, the company uses AI to detect fraudulent transactions and to boost the approval rate of valid transactions. It is also developing and integrating AI processes that increase merchant sales, boost customer “stickiness,” and/or reduce operating expenses.
And last week, the company announced it had finalized a multiyear partnership with Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that will embed PayPal’s solutions across Google’s platforms. This includes offering PayPal as an option for Google’s AI payments protocol, allowing chatbots to place orders on their owners’ behalf.
Driving the Shift From AI Chips to AI Robots
My final AI company for today presents a rare and timely investment opportunity, combining cyclical upside in its core semiconductor testing business with a growing robotics segment that’s rapidly gaining real-world traction, including a potentially transformative partnership with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).
With strong fundamentals, a prime position in AI-driven automation, and a healthy balance sheet, this company is poised to benefit from both short-term catalysts and long-term secular growth trends.
Its semiconductor testing revenue rose nearly 25% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, which signals resurgent momentum. As AI deployment drives up demand for memory and advanced chip testing, its testing division should continue to post double-digit revenue growth for several quarters.
Additionally, on the semiconductor front, this company announced on Thursday that it was recognized as the 2025 TSMC Open Innovation Platform Partner of the Year. Specifically, the award is for the company’s close work with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) in TSMC 3DFabric Testing, which is the process of checking for defects in complex, stacked computer chips before and after they are assembled.
Now, here’s where Physical AI really comes into play…
Teradyne Inc. (TER) is also a fascinating robotics play, thanks to its savvy acquisitions of Universal Robots in 2015 and Mobile Industrial Robots in 2018. Now fully integrated, these acquisitions enable the company to produce industry-leading robots.
Amazon is now deploying Teradyne’s UR-powered robotic arms in the Vulcan robot – a breakthrough in warehouse automation.
Teradyne’s ongoing collaboration with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) is another key asset. Nvidia is integrating its Isaac platform into both Teradyne’s “universal robots,” the kind that operate alongside humans in industrial settings, and its “mobile industrial robots.” This gives Teradyne a major edge as AI-powered automation scales globally.
How to Profit From AI’s Robotics Revolution
These companies could become the next trillion-dollar AI winners… with investors rewarded along the way.
While PayPal employs more familiar uses of AI, Teradyne presents an opportunity to get in on AI’s next frontier: the robotics revolution.
I, along with fellow InvestorPlace Senior Analysts Louis Navellier and Luke Lango, believe this moment – when AI steps off the screen and into daily life – is closer than most think.
We call it AI Day Zero… and we explain everything you need to know in this free, special broadcast.
We believe AI Day Zero will be a catalyst for a major market shift that will create a window – a brief moment where early investors can position themselves before the crowd catches on.
For more on how to capitalize on AI’s move into the physical world, click here.
Regards,
Eric Fry