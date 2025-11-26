Forget Silicon Valley — the Next Tech Fortunes Start in D.C.

Editor’s Note: The InvestorPlace customer service offices will be
In today’s issue, my colleague Luke Lango is taking you inside one of the most important — and least understood — shifts happening in the markets right now. Governments around the world are no longer standing on the sidelines of the AI boom. They’re stepping directly into the arena: funding critical technologies, taking equity stakes in strategic companies, and accelerating projects that would’ve taken years to materialize on their own.
As you’ll see in this tech investing legend’s analysis below, this new wave of government-backed investment is already reshaping the landscape for AI, energy, semiconductors, and critical materials. Stocks that once lived in obscurity are suddenly doubling, tripling, and in some cases surging 300% to 400% almost overnight.
Luke has been mapping these signals for months — and he just released a brand-new presentation breaking down what he believes will be the next major D.C.-backed winner. I strongly encourage you to watch it.
And read his report below…
Washington, D.C., last week
I wasn’t there, but imagine it played out something like…
The ballroom at the U.S.–Saudi Investment Forum is packed — diplomats, CEOs, billionaires, security everywhere.
Then the room shifts.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk walks in.
Right beside him: Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), the company powering the AI Revolution.
They take the stage. No hype. No theatrics. Just a quiet announcement that sends a jolt through the crowd.
Saudi Arabia is backing one of the most ambitious AI projects ever attempted — a hyperscale data center built around 600,000 GPUs from Nvidia.
Musk confirms xAI will be the first customer.
A nation-state is building a supercenter for a single private company.
It had to be one of those moments when everyone in the room realizes the future just jumped forward.
Let’s put it in perspective…
This single project will consume 500 megawatts of Nvidia hardware alone. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) will help deliver another gigawatt of AI silicon and infrastructure by 2030.
That’s the scale of national energy grid projects — not tech firms.
And that’s exactly the point.
AI is no longer driven solely by Silicon Valley.
Governments, sovereign wealth funds, and national priorities are shaping it. Power blocs are now directly funding — and effectively choosing — which AI platforms and chipmakers will dominate the next decade.
For investors, that matters.
Companies nobody talked about a year ago are suddenly doubling, tripling, or even quadrupling after a single announcement:
A government stake…
A partnership…
A federal contract…
And the stock erupts.
Last week, Saudi Arabia made its move.
Washington is doing the same.
And as I’ll show you today, the administration isn’t just subsidizing AI growth — it’s picking winners.
And when Washington anoints a winner, stocks don’t just rise… they explode.
So today, we’ll walk through why this shift is so significant — and why I’ve prepared a new briefing on what I believe could be the next D.C.-backed winner.
But first, let’s break down exactly what’s happening here…
Why Washington Is Suddenly Playing Venture Capitalist
America just entered the biggest technological arms race since the dawn of the nuclear era… and the administration is treating victory as a national-security emergency.
First came Executive Order 14179. Then, a 28-page AI Action Plan.
Next, billions in CHIPS Act funding. New trade-tech allocations, federal partnerships with OpenAI, and fresh Pentagon AI directives.
And now: the Office of Strategic Capital — an agency designed to invest directly in critical material and technology firms.
This is not ordinary policy.
As I explain further in my newest free broadcast, this is an AI Manhattan Project.
For the first time in modern history, the U.S. government isn’t just subsidizing technology… it’s taking equity stakes.
For example…
Examples:
- Pentagon: 15% stake in MP Materials Corp. (MP) + $150 million loan to boost rare earth production
- White House: 10% stake in Intel Corp. (INTC), worth $8.9 billion
- Department of Energy: 5% stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) + project financing for the Nevada project
- Pentagon: $35.6 million for a 10% stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) for critical mining in Alaska
Every one of them surged at least high double-digits after receiving the White House stamp of approval. Most soared by 100% or more.
A few ripped as much as 400% in a week.
My paid members at Innovation Investor were able to harvest gains of 70% in MP Materials after just three weeks…
We’re talking violent re-ratings driven by the most powerful capital allocator on Earth.
And here’s the key.
This is only the beginning.
Why You Must Be Early
Most investors will hear about these deals after they happen.
That’s too late.
By the time the average person sees the headline… the juicy part of the move has already happened.
That’s why I’ve spent the past several months building a list — not of companies that already received government backing — but to tell you about the companies most likely to be next.
The Pentagon has already published its roadmap. The White House has already outlined its priorities. The Office of Strategic Capital has already identified chokepoints.
The signals are there.
You just need to know how to interpret them.
And that’s exactly what I’ve done.
In fact, I just recorded a brand-new urgent briefing that walks investors through:
- The $8.9 trillion AI infrastructure plan reshaping the economy
- Why the White House is taking equity stakes in private-sector tech firms
- How to identify the “next in line” before the news hits
- And the name of the company I believe is about to become the next 500%-plus federal-backed winner
This may be the most important presentation I’ve released in a few years.
Because if history teaches us anything, it’s this:
When Washington opens the money spigot and starts picking winners, early investors don’t just make money… they build fortunes.
And the next one is coming fast.
Washington is no longer just writing checks and hoping innovation follows — it’s actively picking the companies it believes are critical to America’s technological and national-security future.
Just like the Saudis did last week with the new xAI-Nvidia project.
When that kind of money, momentum, and political backing converges on a handful of names, the result can be explosive moves in their stock prices.
My goal is simple: To help you get in front of those moves — not read about them after the fact.
Click here to watch my latest presentation now.
Sincerely,
Luke Lango
Editor, Innovation Investor