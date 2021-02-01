Latest Updates:
- 3 Big Stories to Watch Today
- Robinhood Maintains Restrictions on 8 Popular Stocks
- Dow Adds 200 Points to Start Monday
- Stock Market Futures Climb to Start February
3 Big Stories to Watch Today
[Monday, February 1, 10:17 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- A silver surge. What do bars of silver and an old-school video game retailer have in common? Both are winners of coordinated Reddit rallies. Today, it appears that r/WallStreetBets has its sights on silver stocks, and a rally is already underway. Prices of top equities like Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), Avino Silver & Gold (NYSEMKT:ASM) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) are soaring on Monday. Plus, various retailers are warning that they cannot meet demand for silver bars and coins as the #SilverSqueeze takes hold.
- Trade war, meet Biden. President Joe Biden will begin to review the phase-one trade deal between the United States and China, in addition to other national security measures. As we shared earlier in 2021, data shows that China is not fulfilling its side of the bargain. According to the latest report, China missed its import target by 42%. That fact leads Dion Rabouin to write for Axios that Biden will likely find out that the trade deal is a “debacle.” What comes next should have investors paying close attention. For much of 2019 and early 2020, the trade war was a top story. Investors feared the repercussions on equities like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and on more obscure markets like that for soybeans.
- SPAC attack. Where should investors look next? We have seen the market move from GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE) to silver stocks and XRP (CCC:XRP). But with the Reddit rally still captivating Wall Street, retail investors will continue to look for the next opportunity to profit. As Amrith Ramkumar wrote for the Wall Street Journal, that next avenue may very well be special purpose acquisition companies. According to Ramkumar, SPACs are delightfully speculative for day traders. That has resulted in massive gains for leading blank-check companies, even prior to merger announcements. One example of this power is Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV), which has been powering higher without a confirmed acquisition target.
Robinhood Maintains Restrictions on 8 Popular Stocks
[Monday, February 1, 9:44 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Despite blowback over its decisions, Robinhood will continue to limit trading on eight popular stocks. That list includes top r/WallStreetBets names GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), as well as six others. As a result of the restrictions, investors will able to open a limited amount of new positions in these stocks. They will also face restrictions on options trading and on purchasing fractional shares.
For more, read the InvestorPlace.com brief here.
Dow Adds 200 Points to Start Monday
[Monday, February 1, 9:32 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.07%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 0.92%
- The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 1.25%
- The Russell 2000 opened lower by 1.57%
Stock Market Futures Climb to Start February
[Monday, February 1, 8:13 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- S&P 500 futures are up 0.96%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.72%
- Nasdaq Composite futures are up 1.07%
- Russell 2000 futures are up 1.02%