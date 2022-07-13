6 Undervalued Dow Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Catches On

Today let’s talk about six undervalued Dow stocks to buy before Wall Street catches on. These are often companies in cyclical industries on the Dow Jones with very low price-earnings, or P/E ratios, but Wall Street believes their earnings will tank.
Fears of a severe recession will do that.
But there are indications that the recession may not actually be as bad as the one from 2007 to 2009. For one, the housing market is not as overvalued, with large numbers of super-leveraged owners and investors. In addition, so far there have not been massive amounts of layoffs.
On the other hand, consumer demand could slow quite significantly if inflation keeps rising. Even if it doesn’t, the high prices will take consumers a long time to get used to. Wages will have to catch up. That could take a long time and keep demand down.
The average P/E of this group of DJIA stocks is 17.x and the average yield is 2.83%, as can be seen in the graph on the right.
The problem is, these Dow stocks are priced for a severe rout in earnings. In other words, they are already discounting most of the bad news. That leaves plenty of upside, if the worst does not occur. This is the kind of opportunity that value investors look for.
Let’s dive in and look at these Dow Jones stocks.
|DOW
|Dow
|$50.42
|INTC
|Intel
|$37.21
|HON
|Honeywell
|$173.61
|CVX
|Chevron
|$138.92
|NKE
|Nike
|$103.76
|CRM
|Salesforce
|$166.33
Dow, Inc. (DOW)
Dow, Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trades for 6.3x earnings and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. The chemical company’s earnings are forecast to fall from $7.98 in 2022 to $7.17 per share in 2023. It raises the P/E to 7x for 2023.
And it also makes this one of the cyclical stocks of the DJIA.
However, Dow, Inc. generates large amounts of free cash flow (FCF). For example, in Q1 Dow, Inc. produced $1.249 billion in FCF, which represented 8.1% of its $15.3 billion in revenue for the quarter.
This allowed the company to spend $513 million in dividends during the quarter and bought back $635 million in common stock shares. In fact, its share repurchases represent 4.16% of its revenue. As analysts forecast revenues to reach $59.7 billion in 2022, that could amount to $2.5 billion in buybacks.
So, in effect, shareholders get to own a company that pays a 5.6% dividend and has a 6.8% buyback yield. That brings its total shareholder yield to 12.4%.
Dow stock has fallen 20% in the last 30 days. That makes Dow stock one of the most undervalued Dow stocks worth buying now.
Intel (INTC)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is a semiconductor chip manufacturer that has slow-growing revenue. However, its earnings are forecast to fall both this year and next. For example, last year Intel Corp made $5.47 per share, and this year it is forecast to drop to $3.85 per share. Moreover, next year it’s set to fall to $2.75 per share.
This raises its P/E from 9.7x this year to 13.6x for 2023. However, just like Dow, Inc., Intel generates a large amount of free cash flow. For example, last quarter it produced $1.094 billion in FCF and paid $1.497 billion in common stock dividends.
The company obviously believes that it will be able to generate more FCF each quarter which will support its dividend. That is why it now yields 3.9%.
So this stock is one of the most undervalued Dow stocks with its low P/E and high dividend yield.
Honeywell (HON)
Aerospace and engineering and communications company Honeywell International’s (NASDAQ:HON) earnings is forecast to rise almost 12% from $8.70 per share to $9.71 next year. That lowers its P/E multiple from 19.9x this year to 17.9x for 2023.
This makes it one of the more expensive stocks in the DJIA. However, it generates large amounts of FCF as well. This allows it to pay a generous dividend per share of $3.92 per share. Based on its price at the close July 12 of $173.61, that gives the stock a yield of 2.3%.
The stock has fallen 8% in the last 30 days. This might be an opportunity to acquire more shares for value investors. In fact, the average of 12 analysts surveyed by TipRanks puts the stock’s value at $209.58. That price target is over 22% above today.
Chevron Corp (CVX)
Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), the large oil company, trades on a forward multiple of 7.8x for 2022. But it rises to 8.7x for 2023 due to lower earnings forecasts.
However, Chevron has a very attractive 4.1% dividend yield as of July 12. It recently raised its dividend to $1.42 per quarter, with the third payment at this level likely to be declared at the end of July.
Investors can count on higher dividends. Chevron has raised its dividend per share every year for the past six years. This should give investors confidence that it will do this again in January. 2023.
However, if the recession is not as deep as the market fears, oil and gas prices may not fall much more. So far, CVX stock is down 21% in the past 30 days. It might be overdone.
TipRanks reports that the average price target of 14 analysts is $179.79. This is almost 30% over today’s price. That presents an ideal opportunity for value investors to buy CVX. It is one of the best Dow stocks to buy on the dip.
Nike (NKE)
Nike (NYSE:NKE), the shoe and apparel company, is forecast to show 25% earnings growth between 2022 and 2023. Analysts may not have yet lowered their expectations to assume the economy hits a major recession. So far, they seem to think it will be mild.
As a result, NKE stock trades for just 27.3x, but the earnings growth forecast for next year lowers the P/E multiple to 21.8x in 2023. That puts it in reasonable territory for many non-growth investors.
Moreover, the stock pays a dividend of $1.22 per share, giving it a yield of 1.2%. In fact, in November the company is likely to raise its dividend, as it has done every year for the past 20 years.
NKE stock is down over 8% in the last 30 days. Nevertheless, the average price target for 24 analysts surveyed by TipRanks shows that it has a 26% higher price target at $131.81 per share. That makes this one of the best undervalued Dow stocks worth buying now.
Salesforce (CRM)
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), the enterprise customer relationship management (CRM) software company (i.e., sales management), is the last of our undervalued Dow stocks. It is forecast to show 22% higher earnings next year to $5.83 per share. This is after analysts forecast slightly lower EPS for 2022, falling from $4.78 to $4.76 per share.
That puts CRM stock on a forward multiple of 34.9x for 2022, but it falls to 28.5x for next year, assuming earnings grow as expected. This may make the stock palatable to investors, assuming its earnings grow as analysts forecast, despite fears of a recession.
So far CRM stock does not pay a dividend. But 34 analysts forecast an average 46% higher price target of $241.03 per share. That more than makes up for the lack of a dividend.
On the date of publication, Mark Hake did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.