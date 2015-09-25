The ONLY Way to Play a Long-Term Rebound in Oil Prices

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re probably aware: Energy stocks have gotten absolutely demolished in 2015. A global supply glut sent oil prices tumbling from an already-depressed $57 per barrel to start the year to the mid-$40s today.

Source: ©iStock.com/Zelfit

With investors overwhelmingly negative on crude, opportunity awaits for those willing to take a contrarian view and bet on higher oil prices.

But before you go long oil, it’s important to understand some of the pressures facing it:

It’s a Tough Market …

There’s a reason oil prices and energy stocks are slumping: In the U.S., horizontal drilling and fracking has increased domestic supply dramatically, and we now produce so much oil that the government is lifting long-held bans, actually allowing American companies to export the black gold.

That would seem to be an overwhelmingly positive development for the U.S. economy, but America’s emergence as an independent energy powerhouse has been met with ire by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Why does that matter? Well, because OPEC produces about 40% of the world’s oil. It has the ability to move prices, virtually at will. And that’s precisely what OPEC has done, refusing to slash production in an effort to retain market share in the U.S. and drive the American shale industry into the ground (no pun intended).

As a result, the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), which is designed to track the performance of U.S.-based energy stocks, is down 23% in 2015 and 34% in the last year. Being bullish on oil has been a painful play recently, largely because of OPEC’s hard stance on production.

… But It Can’t Go On in Perpetuity

These dynamics have to change eventually — and while there’s no telling when the rebound will begin, OPEC can’t keep this up forever. After all, OPEC members generally have an interest in keeping oil prices as high as possible for the sake of their own economies.

Member country Venezuela, for example, desperately needs oil prices to rebound, and it’s lobbying fellow cartel members to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the subject. In the meantime, President Nicolás Maduro has been meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to try to figure out a solution to the problem. Nigeria, too, is in dire straits, and even de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia is projected to exhaust its entire $655 billion in currency reserves by August 2018 if oil prices remain around $40 a barrel for years on end.

Bottom line? Oil prices will rebound. Maybe not next week or by the end of the year, but in the longer term … they almost have to.

And for investors with the foresight, patience and risk tolerance, there’s one strategy involving energy stocks that could be extremely lucrative if oil prices rebound by 2018:

Buy 2018 LEAPS

There are countless ways to wager on a rise in oil prices. More conservative investors might simply want to buy something like the United States Oil Fund ETF (USO), which tracks oil spot prices. It’s tough to go wrong with the major energy stocks like Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) too, which currently boast dividend yields of 5.5% and 4%, respectively.

But if you believe crude prices will rebound with a vengeance, you want to look into long-term equity anticipation options, or LEAPS.

Next Page