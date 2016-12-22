Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Is In the “Dead Money” Zone

Back in June 2015, one of the hottest IPOs was Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ), which soared 52% on its first day of trading. The company was heralded as the next big thing in the fast-growing wearables market. But off course, the euphoria would eventually turn into a nightmare for investors. During the past year, Fitbit stock has lost a grueling 74% of its value.

Now, it’s true that the IPO market can be extremely fickle — and there are many examples of turnarounds. However, with Fitbit stock, there are grave fundamental issues. And yes, these could last for the long haul.

The irony is that the company’s management has made plenty of savvy moves, which is why FIT stock had such a strong reception. The company was the early mover in the wearables market, having been founded back in 2007. Fitbit was extremely aggressive with R&D, marketing and distribution, such as with the establishment of a massive retail footprint.

Even though the company would have periodic problems, such as with quality control, there was little doubt that it was focused on creating standout products.

The Rise and Fall of Fitbit Stock

As is always the case with the emergence of a high-growth market, it did not take long for rivals to move in. Part of this came from plenty of startups, which took advantage of the flush venture capital funds.

But there were also moves from established companies like Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ). These operators not only leveraged their tremendous financial resources, but also their strong brands and massive customer bases.

Yet the company that has had the biggest impact has been the mighty Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). Even though the Watch is a broad-based device, there are still important health and fitness tracking capabilities. Besides, AAPL has been able to capitalize on its thriving ecosystem of developers, retailers and distribution partners as well seamless connections with other AAPL devices.

Unfortunately, FIT has not done a great job in innovating its product line lately — or at least creating devices that gin up lots of excitement. The fact is that the demand for the Charge 2 and Flex 2 have been lackluster. And this has been evident in the latest earnings report, in which FIT announced bleak guidance. Revenues are expected to inch up 2% to 5% on a year-over-year basis to $725 million to $750 million. The Street, on the other hand, was pegging $985 million.

Of course, Fitbit stock took another dive on this news.

The irony is that the company is no slouch when it comes to plowing money into R&D. The expenditures are at a hefty 15%.

