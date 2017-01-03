3 Stocks to Buy for Better Deals Than the Great Recession

The S&P 500 has more than tripled since it hit its low point of the Great Recession on March 9, 2009. There were plenty of stocks to buy back then that offered incredible value. For investors that weren’t old enough or didn’t have the resources to invest back then, it may seem like you’ve missed the boat. After all, the old investing adage is to buy low and sell high.

Almost every stock worth owning has a much higher share price now than it did on the day the S&P 500 bottomed in 2009, but just because share prices were lower back in 2009 doesn’t necessarily mean that buyers were getting a better deal.

As the stock market has risen, so have corporate earnings. Even though investors are now paying more for each share of stock, they are also getting more earnings bang for their buck. Here’s a look at three stocks that are a better value today than they were on March 9, 2009.

