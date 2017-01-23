Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Is the Uber of E-Commerce

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ), Jack Ma, dismissed the notion that his company is the “Amazon of China.” Rather, he called Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) an “empire” since the company is obsessively focused on controlling everything, such with its warehouses and logistics.

For Ma, this is really much different than the BABA way. He believes his company is instead a marketplace, which involves a massive ecosystem of partners. As he puts it: “Our philosophy is to empower others to sell, empower others to service, making sure the other people are more powerful than us.”

Yes, in a way, this is kind of like Uber, right? I think so. The asset-light strategy can allow for faster growth, nimbler actions and much higher margins.

BABA Stock and the Uber Approach

OK then, but what does this mean for investors in Alibaba stock? Is the Uber approach enough for there to be continued strong returns?

Well, first of all, there is no doubt that BABA stock is highly profitable, which is in stark contrast to Amazon. In the latest quarter, Alibaba reported a sizzling 55% jump in revenues to $5.14 billion and net income spiked by 66% to $1.14 billion.

While the bulk of BABA stock’s revenues came from ecommerce, the company has also been showing strong gains in other categories like cloud computing (revenues more than doubled to $224 million) and entertainment (the top line more than tripled to $541 million). Oh, and the company has continued to gain traction with mobile, which represented 79% of ecommerce revenues. In all, there are 450 million mobile monthly active users.

Granted, there are major risks to Alibaba stock. It can be tough to manage the complexities of an ecosystem, such as by dealing with issues like quality and customer service. Such things have dogged companies like eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ).

At the same time, there are political issues. And this is not just about the uncertainty regarding the potential adverse reactions from the Chinese government. Of course, BABA stock is also vulnerable to Donald Trump — who has certainly not been shy about his anti-China policies. There could easily be higher tariffs and other adverse actions that could make it tougher for companies to engage in trade.

